KENNESAW — The sound of Mariachi music filled the air at Kennesaw Mountain High School on Saturday afternoon.
The music welcomed hundreds of people who streamed through the tent-entrance on the side of the school for the first Kennesaw Mountainfest, a festival to raise money for the fine arts department at the high school.
Tents dotted the parking lot as the smell of barbecue wafted up a hill toward the stage. Chairs were filled with young people moving and grooving to the music.
"There are lots of students who are performing today," said Lesley Litt, one of the event's organizers. "This is a great way to raise money for the arts."
Band Director Michael Huebner, who has been with the school for 14 years, walked around talking with students and exploring the various food offerings.
"This is the first time doing it and there is already a big crowd," Huebner said. "It's exciting. A great way to showcase some of the great talent here at the school while providing a fun venue for the community to enjoy. Student jazz bands, the chorus, drama and other community groups are performing."
Putting together a hefty portion of pulled pork and mac and cheese, senior Lane McKenna, wearing a bright green shirt, was helping to feed the hungry crowd.
"It's not too stressful," McKenna, an event volunteer, said. "Things are going well."
McKenna will be heading to Ole Miss in the fall to study marketing, she said.
Ceijay Scott and daughters Shaniyah Scott, 7, and Jamilla Scott, 8, seemed to be having a great time walking around exploring the art and food vendors.
"It's always nice to support the school," said Ceijay Scott. "I love coming out to these family-oriented events."
Concentrating before attempting to throw a ping pong ball into a floating cup in a small pool, Jackson Davis, an 8th-grader, took aim and fired.
"You won!" Kaki Mckenna, a freshman, said.
The prize for sinking the shot was a pet rabbit. Davis looked at the rabbits in a cage, took one out, and laughed.
"I'll take this guy," Davis said.
Walking away, Davis quickly became surrounded by a group of young girls all wanting to catch a glimpse of the bunny.
Smiling and holding a goldfish in a bag, Ethan Mikhail, 6, posed for a picture with his brother Christian Mikhail, 9, and pal Joseph Holland, 8.
"I like the color purple, that's why my hair is purple," said Christian Mikhail. "I love all the sweets, especially cotton candy."
Holland was also enjoying the variety of food choices.
"Wings, burgers, and candy, this is awesome," Holland said.
