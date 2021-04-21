The Marietta Police Department is asking for help figuring out what happened on Interstate-75 Wednesday evening, when about a dozen northbound vehicles were hit by falling concrete while driving under Allgood Road bridge, damaging hoods, windshields and roofs.
The department temporarily closed the express lane, but had reopened it by 9 p.m.
Just after 7 p.m., several drivers called to say their cars had been struck by large pieces of concrete while driving in the I-75 northbound express lane under Allgood Road bridge.
Police were originally worried the bridge was falling apart, and sent a Department of Transportation crew to see whether that was indeed the issue, department spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said. It was not.
DOT confirmed there is no structural damage to the bridge and that the concrete could not have broken off the bridge, McPhilamy said. Nor was it gravel or concrete that had spilled from a truck.
“We’ve determined there's simply no way a car could have run over that and kicked that size of a rock up at another vehicle,” he said.
But at least one caller did report seeing someone throw rocks off the bridge, McPhilamy said. But the department has yet to confirm that report.
“This could have been drastically worse,” McPhilamy said. “We are incredibly grateful that no one was seriously injured. But we do need the public's help trying to determine how this happened.”
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta or the Marietta Police Department’s tip line at 770-794-6990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.