A Duluth woman faces a felony forgery charge after police said she made and sold fake admittance badges to a four-day Japanese animation and comic event held in Cobb County over Halloween weekend.
Julia Eunji Sohn, 19, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center and the Cobb Galleria Centre, where the 2019 Anime Weekend Atlanta event took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, records show.
Sohn was released from the Cobb County jail on a $4,000 bond after seven hours in custody, and is charged with a single felony count of forgery in the first degree, her jail record states.
Police said Sohn made fake attendance badges for the annual anime convention and advertised them for sale, as fakes, on Facebook.
“Said accused arranged for the sale via Facebook of six fraudulent badges for $150.00,” police stated in Sohn’s arrest warrant, adding that the total market value of the badges was $480.
Sohn sold the fake badges to a woman posing as a buyer for “convention management,” her warrant stated.
A website for the convention, held annually at the Cobb Galleria Centre and nearby Renaissance hotel and convention center, shows four-day passes to this year’s event were $80 each at the door.
The event, first held in 1995, is one of the top ten attended anime conventions in North America, attracting 28,000 people, organizers say.
