The 2019 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair was the biggest yet. The fair ended Sunday after about 345,000 visitors walked through the gates.
The previous record was set in 2017, when the fair saw 315,000 visitors, said fair manager Tod Miller.
“Good weather does us good,” he said. “We don’t have the numbers all in yet, but we do know a good bit. It’s our all-time biggest fair. We had six record days out of 11, and a net overall record fair.”
Miller said it will be at least two weeks before the revenue is calculated, but he’s confident the fair will be the biggest money maker as well.
In addition to the clear skies, Miller credits the local school calendars for the boom in attendance.
“Another thing is it being fall break,” he said. “We’ve had Cobb the last few years, but this year, Cherokee and Paulding have also lined up. Our weekday nights were like weekend nights this year, and I chalk that up to the kids being out of school.”
But most of all, Miller said he believes word has gotten out about the fair.
“We were voted Cobb’s favorite festival,” he said. “We’re Cobb’s largest annual event, and we strive hard to improve each year, adding new food vendors, adding new attractions, and we’re a great price, one of the greatest prices in Georgia at $7 admission, and another key to our success is that kids 10 and under are free every day. When you look at our crowds, 40 percent of the crowd is kids.”
