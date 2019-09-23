A goat named Oswald died Sunday at the 2019 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair.
Owner Donnie Groover said the cause of death was choking.
“When he died, he had a piece of a green balloon hanging out of his mouth,” he said. “After the fair closed last night, I stuck my finger down its throat and got another piece of green balloon. ... I don’t know if somebody put the balloon in there, or if it popped and flew in there. You don’t know.”
The fair announced the death in a Facebook post in which it also asked visitors to be extra careful not to let any outside materials get into the barn.
“Please help us protect their health & safety by refraining from feeding them ANYTHING other than the feed sold inside the barn,” the post read. “We cannot avoid these issues without cooperation from our patrons. Our local friends of the Fair love & cherish these animals, please help us keep them safe.”
That post garnered over 300 comments by Monday afternoon, with many saying the fair was to blame for not taking care of the animals there. There were claims of a lack of water and malnourished animals.
Some posted photos of the goat lying in the hay and said they tried to alert the staff, but nobody seemed to care.
“When we finally got someone to check, he literally kicked the fence and saw he didn’t move,” wrote one woman. “At that time, he walked away! Is that caring and loving for your animals?”
Others said they would not be going to the fair because of the incident and called for boycotts or threatened to call the fair’s sponsors and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Still others said the goat’s death was not that big a deal.
“Y’all need to calm down. It’s a goat,” read one post. “Hate to break it to ya but they die everyday on farms.”
Groover said all of the animals in the barn are owned by about six local families. He said his goats live a good life at home and only travel twice a year.
“At home, they run in the pasture,” he said. “They only go to two fairs, this one and Cumming. They don’t travel fair to fair like others do. The rest of the time, they just stay in the pasture at home. … They really get fed better here than they do at home. They don’t have to forage here. All they do is lay around and eat and sleep.”
He also said a fair veterinarian examines the animals before the fair each year to make sure they’re healthy.
The owner said he doesn’t know what more his people can do to stop refuse from getting into the enclosures.
“How can you? I don’t know how you can do it,” he said. “People are walking around, people are standing outside the fence. We do walk around at least once an hour to pick up trash, everything else, but if people just throw it over the fence, you can’t stop everything.”
Groover said the old stereotype about goats eating things like tin cans isn’t quite true, but they do tend to chew on things they find.
Groover spoke to the MDJ from the barn at the fair Monday morning as the turkey gobbled and the surviving goats frolicked.
He said the fair sometimes represents the only chance for kids to learn about agriculture.
“There was a little girl in here yesterday who pointed and said ‘What are them things?’” he said, gesturing at a cow. “She didn’t know it was a cow. She was probably 8 or 9 years old. It’s good for them to know what things are. They don’t know the difference between a goat and a sheep, at least they don’t now.”
Fair manager Tod Miller agreed.
“It’s just an unfortunate accident,” he said. “This barn is probably our No. 1 attraction. … This is local people who bring their animals to the fair. They love these animals, and 95 percent of the people who come to the fair come through this barn. Kids don’t see animals anymore.”
The horses are brought by one family and the llamas by another, he said.
“This is like a barnyard, just like if kids went to a farm.”
Miller said the animal exhibits are likely to remain at the North Georgia State Fair.
“I believe 100 percent in what they do here, and I believe 100 percent that this is what kids need to see, and this is part of the fair,” he said.
