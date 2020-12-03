Marietta Square will be a little more festive and bright this holiday season, thanks to a donation from the city's downtown authority.
The Downtown Marietta Development Authority donated $45,000 to purchase more lighted garland to decorate all pedestrian light poles on the Square, this year and in future years.
“The partnership the city maintains with the DMDA is invaluable to the downtown area and the city as a whole,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin. “COVID has necessitated the cancellation of basically every large event on the Square this year, including, my favorite, the Christmas tree lighting. I’m grateful that our Parks and Rec and (Board of Lights and Water) departments are still giving us the tree, but we knew we needed to expand our normal Christmas cheer this year. Thankfully, the DMDA saw the same need and has helped us provide more holiday lights for our community this year.”
“The addition of the lighted garlands will add additional charm to the already magical Christmas ambience of Marietta Square,” said Tom Browning, DMDA chair. “It's great to work with the Mayor, City Council and the BLW in making downtown Marietta the ‘go to place’ in metro Atlanta to enjoy the excitement of the Christmas season.”
