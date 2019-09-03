Marietta’s planning commission approved a plan to expand the Extension, the nonprofit off Church Street Extension near Bells Ferry Road dedicated to providing residential treatment for homeless addicts.
Though the Tuesday vote was unanimous, the decision did not come without friction.
The Extension wants to knock down its current 6,000-square-foot building and build a new three-story facility, bringing the total number of beds the Extension provides from 47 to 80.
The next step will be to go before the City Council, which is meeting next Wednesday.
A group of four residents showed up to the meeting to request the commission deny the project.
Rose Massery, who lives in the Heritage at Kennesaw Mountain Neighborhood, said her husband works in area and she drives by almost every day. She said she’s worried the expanded shelter will cause her property value to fall, present a safety risk for pedestrians and attract more homeless people.
“You can see them all over the place already,” she said. “There’s visible drug use, sex, urination, defecation in public, and this problem will only increase.”
Attorney Kevin Moore, who represented the Extension before the commission, said anyone matching that description is not an Extension client.
Residents must work during the day, take therapy in the evenings and undergo regular drug testing.
“The Extension, as I said before, provides a long-term residential treatment program for the homeless. It takes them off the street. … Anyone you see camping or walking around the area, they aren’t with the Extension,” he said. “Maybe they should be. Maybe it would be great if they expanded and had the room to treat more people and help solve their problems.”
Moore also said the Extension’s neighbors are zoned for industrial use and include a chemical facility.
“This isn’t where children play,” he said. “This is exactly where this should be, and where it has been located. I want to reiterate, they’ve been here 30 years doing this.”
The commission was supportive of the change and voted unanimously to recommend approval.
But the conversation continued in the City Hall lobby after the parties left and the commission moved on to the next topic.
Derek Tiedemann, who also lives in Heritage at Kennesaw Mountain, told Extension Executive Director Tyler Driver and Skip Harper, chair of the Extension’s Board of Directors he thinks they are doing good work, but he worries about the people who fail out.
“If they fail a drug test, that’s what we’re concerned about,” he said. “Where do they go? Out on the street where we’re talking about. We understand you can’t control it, but by making this huge building bigger, it’s going to attract more people.”
After the conversation, Tidemann said he may be willing to come visit the Extension.
“I’m still against it, but maybe I don’t know enough,” he said. “To me, to have more homeless living in the woods and around the area is going to be worse for communities in the area.”
