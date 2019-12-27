Thanks to recent rainfall and improving conditions across the Peach State, environmental officials say they are ending drought response in 103 Georgia counties, including Cobb.
The decision means nearly all Georgians can return to normal outdoor water use schedules outlined in the Water Stewardship Act of 2010. The act limits year-round outdoor water use to the hours between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.
State climatologist Bill Murphey said consistent rainfall continues to ease what experts are calling "flash drought conditions" that had peaked in the first half of October.
"The heaviest rain amounts have fallen over extreme north Georgia, central Georgia and southeastern parts of the state," Murphey said in a news release from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. "As a result, soil moisture and stream flows are improving in those areas."
In response to consultation with 350 local water authorities, Georgia EPD placed Georgia on a Level 1 drought response in October. The drought response required public water utilities in 103 counties to conduct a public information campaign to help citizens better understand drought, its impact on water supplies and the need for water conservation, according to Kevin Chambers, a spokesman for the Georgia EPD.
Outdoor water use limits will remain in place in the cities of Griffin, Forsyth and Senoia, as well as Coweta and Fayette counties through Dec. 31, Chambers said. He said those jurisdictions were granted special variances to the state-instituted drought response to address water supply issues.
"Water customers in those areas are under a Level 2 Drought Response, which restricts outdoor watering to two days a week," Chambers said. "Each of these variances expire at the end of the year and these water providers have not requested any extensions."
He added that, according to US Drought Monitor, no area of the state is in a drought.
The US Drought Monitor, a map showing drought conditions across the nation, is produced through a partnership between the US Agriculture Department, National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Besides Cobb, Level 1 Drought Response will be lifted in the following counties:
Appling, Athens-Clarke, Bacon, Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Carroll, Charlton, Chatham, Cherokee, Clayton, Clinch, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dawson, Decatur, Dekalb, Dooly, Douglas, Echols, Effingham, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Grady, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Lumpkin, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pierce, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rabun, Rockdale, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Spalding, Stephens, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Thomas, Tift, Towns, Troop, Turner, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walton, Ware, Washington, Wayne, White, Wilkinson and Worth.
