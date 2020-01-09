Traffic delays are expected on the Perimeter in south Cobb throughout the weekend as up to two lanes on each side of Interstate 285 will be closed for repairs.
Work by the Georgia Department of Transportation will be undertaken on I-285 between South Cobb Drive in Smyrna and I-20 in Atlanta, just across the Chattahoochee River from Cobb’s southernmost border.
Road closures begin 10 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release by the state transportation department Thursday.
“Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project,” the release states. “Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.”
There will be two right lanes closed on both sides of I-285 for a three mile stretch between the Chattahoochee River, above Bolton Road, and I-20.
There will also be two right lanes closed on I-285 southbound for about one and a half miles between just north of South Cobb Drive and the Chattahoochee River.
“As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone,” GDOT said. “Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.”
Weather permitting, the first hour of road closures, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, will only involve single lane closures, the department said.
After 11 p.m. double lanes will be closed throughout the duration of the work.
GDOT said “rolling” lane closures will also be installed throughout the project area for hydro-blasting through 5 a.m. Monday.
“As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location,” the department said. “This project will rehabilitate approximately 17 miles of concrete on I-285 from S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.”
