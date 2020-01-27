MARIETTA — More than 200 people are expected to attend Tuesday evening’s Board of Commissioners meeting, and commissioners are altering the schedule to accommodate them.
Commissioners are slated to consider a major change to the salary schedule for public safety employees and several amendments to the county code, including the banning of pet stores selling dogs and cats, loosening the rules regulating backyard chickens and tightening those regarding short-term rentals such as Airbnb’s.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she expects 200 people to turn out for the meeting. To accommodate the crowd, Chairman Mike Boyce said Monday he will move the hearings regarding code amendments to the end of Tuesday’s meeting, so that people only interested in a particular issue will not have to stay for the entire meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
“I’ll guarantee that if you come here tomorrow night and you want to speak, you will be heard,” Boyce said.
The chairman expressed special concern regarding an amendment that would ban the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores.
“It’s my understanding that we were going to either table or withdraw this for additional consideration at another time,” north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said at a work session Monday afternoon, citing an opinion the state Attorney General provided the county. “I think it needs more study and work.”
Boyce said he would oppose the amendment’s withdrawal. People who plan on speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, he said, would perceive it as an attempt to shut down debate on the issue. He and commissioners ultimately agreed they could vote to withdraw after letting people speak to the issue Tuesday.
After the meeting, Boyce said the attorney general had said there were issues with a similar law in Canton and that the county could prevent the establishment of such facilities going forward but not close those that already exist.
But William Rowling, the county attorney, said the language of the proposed amendment did not, in his view, violate state or federal law.
County staff briefed the commissioners on several other amendments at Monday’s meeting, among them one that would regulate the short-term rental market within Cobb County.
Birrell said she and east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott requested the changes because of the large number of such places in their districts. (Ott did not attend Monday’s meeting.)
The board will either approve or reject the proposals at a second hearing Feb. 11.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners heard presentations from a representative of the state Department of Transportation, a nonprofit executive and representatives of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.
Tim Matthews of GDOT shared an update on Interstate 285 express lane projects underway at the department.
Kathy Keeley of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits shared the results of a study commissioned by the Cobb Community Foundation, whose CEO, Shari Martin, explained, “we realized that we needed to have a better understanding of the most critical needs in Cobb County.”
And representatives from the Exhibit Hall Authority, including former Gov. Roy Barnes, asked the county to extend the agreement that details how the proceeds from the county’s hotel/motel tax are divvied up.
Barnes asked that commissioners maintain the current split or risk killing “the goose that’s laying the golden eggs.”
But south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she thought there were better uses for the revenue than the Exhibit Hall Authority’s properties, which include the Cobb Galleria Centre and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
