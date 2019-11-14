If you will be traveling via Interstates 285 or 75 over the weekend, plan for some extra time on the road. The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing construction on both arteries that will involve lane closures.
I-285
GDOT is expected to install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties.
Weather permitting, the following lane closures on I-285 will be installed as single lane closures beginning 10 p.m. Friday, then double lane closures at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday:
- Two right lanes on I-285 southbound between D.L. Hollowell Parkway and I-20;
- Two right lanes on I-285 southbound between the South Atlanta Road exit ramp to the Chattahoochee River;
- Two right lanes on I-285 northbound between Bolton Road and the Chattahoochee Rover;
- And two right lanes on I-285 northbound between Camp Creek Parkway and Cascade Road;
There will also be "rolling” lane closures throughout the project area for hydro-blasting. As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location.
The closures will allow work crews to complete 17 miles of concrete slab rehabilitation over the weekend.
I-75
One right lane will close on I-75 southbound between the Chastain Road and Wade Green Road exits from 9 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.
The closures will allow GDOT contractors to work on the rehabilitation of the Steve Frey Bridge deck. Crews will demolish bridge decking, pour concrete decking and install bridge joints on the structure, according to a news release.
