If you're traveling on Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend, you are likely to see some delays, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Contractors will implement nightly lane closures westbound in the two counties to continue bridge work, a transportation department news release says.
Weather permitting, three right lanes will be closed on I-285 westbound between Northside Drive and Cobb Parkway each weekend night beginning 10 p.m. on Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. on Monday, GDOT says.
The closures are to protect workers as crews replace bridge joints and apply a protective coating to interstate bridge structures. The project includes eight bridges on I-285 in the two counties.
GDOT is asking motorists traveling in the area to slow down in work zones, wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road. For real-time traffic and work status information, call 511.
