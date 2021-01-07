Children and their parents were up before sunrise to return to school at Timber Ridge Elementary School on Thursday, the first day of the semester for in-person classes in the Cobb County School District.
Educators greeted the students and offered hand sanitizer before they walked in from school buses or cars.
Timber Ridge has 489 students and about 74% were attending in-person Thursday, Principal Shannon McGill said. Of those, about 30 were on campus for the first time since schools closed in the spring.
“I feel excited to start a new semester,” McGill said. “It’s exciting to see the students return, especially those who haven’t been in school since March.”
Mandy Gastineau was among the parents in the carpool line, dropping off her third grader. Gastineau, who also substitute teaches for the school, said her daughter was “ecstatic” to be back. Gastineau was excited for her, though a little uncertain about whether the school will be able to stay open.
“There’s a little apprehension, will they be able to keep staffed in order to stay?” she said.
In the fall, Gastineau said she wrestled with the decision of whether to send her daughter back in-person, but ultimately decided it was better for her to be in school.
“In the beginning, it was not a simple or an easy decision we made,” she said. “She’s an only child, and that makes a big difference maybe in our decision process. We saw the isolation in the early part when they all had to be virtual, and the effects that was having. We felt she’s far more engaged in her learning and engaged socially (in school), and we felt like that was going to outweigh the risk.”
Tony Souza, a teacher at Westminster School, has a first and a fourth grader at Timber Ridge. He said the morning went “great.”
“Today was one of the least fight days in the morning to get them up and ready for school,” he said.
The face-to-face option for families is “very important,” he said.
“I believe kids need to be in school,” he said, adding that students learn best in-person.
Over 60% of the school district’s student population returned to campus Thursday, district spokesperson Nan Kiel told the MDJ. At last count in October, the district had 107,379 students enrolled.
“Cobb Schools successfully kick started the second semester today, welcoming back more than 60% of students for face-to-face learning. As indicated by the CTLS status monitor, the District’s integrated learning platform was 100% online today and supported the digital learning needs of both remote and face-to-face students,” she said in an email.
For a breakdown of in-person and virtual students by school, visit bit.ly/397TzVm.
