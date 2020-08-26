Marietta — Before a countywide moratorium on evictions ended Aug. 10, some warned a flood was coming. A little more than two weeks later, that flood of evictions has not arrived. Yet.
Brendan Murphy, chief judge of the Cobb Magistrate Court — which handles the majority of evictions in the county — said some 21,000 claims are filed in his court each year. As of Wednesday, only 6,400 eviction claims have been filed in 2020, he said.
That isn’t necessarily good news; Murphy attributed the drop to a federal moratorium on some evictions, which expired Tuesday.
“Because of that prohibition, filing has actually been down,” he said. “We do expect a large amount of evictions to be coming now that … most of the federal CARES Act protections have expired.”
RELIEFTuesday evening, tenants’ rights activist Monica DeLancy led a group of women to a meeting of the county’s governing board, where they took turns describing their struggle to make rent payments during the pandemic.
One of the women broke down as she described an eviction that took place less than a week earlier.
“This can’t keep on happening. We have to protect people,” she said between sobs. “We need to do more. I know we can do more.”
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said the county may indeed do more: She is putting the finishing touches on a rental assistance program the board will likely vote on in September.
Among those the program would help are people who rent single-family homes, Cupid said. Such a program would plug a gaping hole in existing county programs, she said.
Already, the board has approved two programs that would use money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help keep Cobb residents in their homes.
In July, commissioners approved almost $5 million in aid for homeowners who are behind on their mortgage due to the coronavirus. Since the program began accepting applications last week, more than 300 people have applied, according to west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who authored the program.
In May, commissioners approved $1.6 million in aid for renters facing eviction from “qualified apartment communities.”
STAR-CThat program for renters offers tenants a grant of up to 70% of their rental delinquency so long as they can cover 20% of the delinquency. The landlord must cover the remaining 10% of the delinquent rent and waive any late fees. “Qualified apartment communities” are those offering rentals priced between 30% and 80% of the “area median income.”
Nonprofit Star-C was tapped to administer the program. Almost three months after it was approved by commissioners, Star-C has enlisted some 30 properties totaling 6,400 units.
That amounts to only $217,000, less than 15% of the amount Star-C was granted by the Board of Commissioners, according to executive director Audrea Rease.
The program is picking up steam, however. Rease said she expects Star-C will have used the money before the end of the year, as required by the CARES Act.
“They were one of the first communities to put money out for eviction relief, period,” Rease said, lauding commissioners for moving quickly on eviction relief. “It’s like they got the money and just tried to deploy it immediately.”
Brad Plant, a board member of Star-C, said the program has had plenty of buy-in from landlords.
“Landlords at first, when they first heard about it, thought we were not serious, that it was some kind of scam or too good to be true,” he said.
But need is growing, according to Rease.
“Because this economic situation is just lingering on,” she said, “we’re running into people who need more help than what we’re able to provide.
“It’s been in the past month where we’re running into more people where we’re not able to get them current,” she continued. “I would say at this time, we’re probably running into 25% where we’re having to ask the landlord, ‘What’s the payment plan?’”
Judge Murphy said evictions have been the Magistrate Court’s No. 1 priority right now, noting that three mediators are on-site at eviction hearings, as is Star-C and Cobb County Legal Aid, which provides free representation to those who cannot afford it.
“It’s a very difficult legal duty in a pandemic, but it is one we must carry out, and we carry it out with deep care and concern for those in our community and that’s why we’re trying link them up with resources,” Murphy said.
To what degree the combination of county programs — including the one Cupid hopes to shepherd through the board in September — can blunt the damage caused by the pandemic is still an open question.
‘WE CAN DO BETTER’
The woman who spoke at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners hearing introduced herself as Nancy. (She asked that the MDJ not use her full name, to protect her teenage daughter.) A caregiver for an elderly couple in Decatur, Nancy said she fell behind on her rent last winter. After her car broke down, she began taking public transit to the couple’s house, but the patchwork system of public transit in metro Atlanta meant she would often arrive late and lose hours and, in turn, money.
According to court records, she and her landlord, Charo Trujillo, reached an agreement at the end of December whereby Nancy would pay back by February the rent she had missed. Nancy insists she paid Trujillo; Trujillo submitted a sworn affidavit stating otherwise, and the court gave her permission in February to proceed with an eviction.
But the coronavirus hit shortly thereafter, the Cobb Magistrate Court issued a moratorium on evictions and Nancy — who could no longer work for the elderly couple given the risk posed by the coronavirus — was able to remain in her house with her 16-year-old daughter.
According to court records, Trujillo again sought and received permission to move forward with an eviction after the moratorium ended Aug. 10. On Aug. 19, Nancy was forced from her home.
DeLancy, the tenants’ rights activist, drew attention to Nancy’s situation. After an outpouring of support, Nancy and her daughter have secured a hotel room, where they are currently staying.
“When things like this happen, to a child it looks like I’m a fraud, like I’m a liar,” she said. “But at the end of the day, my thing is, we can do better. People are not lazy. People are not sitting at home watching TV. There is a pandemic going on.”
