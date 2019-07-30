Students lament and parents rejoice.
Thursday is the first day of school for both Cobb County and Marietta City schools, and district officials and police have some pointers to make it the best and safest possible first day back for your student.
Marietta
The first day of school can be intimidating for parents and students alike, but encouraging your child can help their first day go smoothly, according to Jen Brock, a spokeswoman for the Marietta school district.
“If parents are worried or nervous, children pick up on this and often decide there is something worth worrying about. Remind young students that teachers are there to help and that it’s OK to be a little nervous, but stress the positive without over-promising that the first day will be perfect,” Brock said.
It’s helpful to be prepared with the proper supplies ahead of time, she said. While needed supplies vary from teacher to teacher and school to school, Brock said, it’s important that elementary school students have a backpack that is the appropriate size.
“It’s not on a supply list, but consider putting a small note in your student’s bag. A simple smiley face and ‘have a great first day’ message is a nice surprise,” she added.
Older students’ supplies will vary even more, and parents might benefit from waiting until their students have their class syllabuses, Brock said.
But for all students, it’s a good idea to bring a spiral-bound notebook or binder with paper and a few pens and pencils, she said.
Finally, add in a little extra time to get in and out the door during the first few days, Brock said.
“If you are dropping (students) off at school, be patient with the carpool line as everyone is settling into a new routine. Be especially mindful of school buses and those walking to school. We want everyone to arrive safely,” she said.
For bus riders, Marietta City Schools also offers a mobile phone application, called Traversa Ride 360, which allows families to track buses in real time. Parents can use the app to access bus routes, stops, pick-ups and drop-offs. To use the app, download Traversa Ride 360, select USA as your country, type Marietta City Schools into the school district option and register an account.
Brock said 70 new teachers and one new principal will join the Marietta district this school year. Ayodele Richardson begins her first year as principal of Dunleith Elementary School.
Cobb County
As is the case in Marietta, Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said supply needs will vary from teacher to teacher, but a notebook, pen and sturdy backpack are always a good idea.
A couple keys to starting the school day strong for any student, Scamihorn said, are a good night’s rest and a good breakfast. Parents should also make sure they’ve provided their student’s school with emergency contact information and advised them of any daily medications they will take during school hours, he said.
Scamihorn said students will be shifting from class to class and activity to activity all day, so a pair of comfortable shoes is an important item. Setting out your student’s clothing, shoes and backpack the night before is a good way to make sure you don’t miss anything, he said.
Since some buses may not come at exactly the time they say they will for the first few days, Scamihorn said having your child dressed, packed and ready early will guarantee they catch a ride.
For parents looking to keep an eye on their student’s bus routes, the district also offers a mobile app, Here Comes the Bus. To use the app, download Here Comes the Bus or visit herecomesthebus.com, click the “sign up” button, enter school code 87881 and complete a user profile. Under “my students,” click “add,” and enter your student’s last name and student ID number.
Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for the district, said other tips, like double-checking school start times and finalizing a pick-up and drop-off plan with trusted adults will ensure a safe first day.
But the best advice for the nearly 112,000 students expected to head to Cobb County schools on Thursday is “be flexible,” said David Chastain, chairman of the Cobb school board.
The first few days will be hectic, Chastain said, but “everybody’s going to work together to get things straightened out.”
He also said that because needed supplies vary from school to school and teacher to teacher, don’t panic if you don’t have everything you need on the first day.
Cobb schools will start the year with more than 1,000 new teachers, and 17 schools will have new principals this year, Kiel said.
The new principals are:
♦ Tommy Perry, South Cobb High School
♦ William Dryden, Frey Elementary School
♦ Kristie Brown, Garrett Middle School
♦ Peter Giles, Kell High School
♦ Andy Bristow, Durham Middle School
♦ Dana Giles, Pebblebrook High School
♦ Travis Joshua, Lindley Middle School
♦ Loralee Hill, Griffin Middle School
♦ Kevin Carpenter, Cheatham Hill Elementary School
♦ Paul Gillihan, Wheeler High School
♦ Benji Morrell, Pickett’s Mill Elementary School
♦ Shannon McGill, Timber Ridge Elementary School
♦ Jenny Douglas, Vaughan Elementary School
♦ Patricia Alford, Dodgen Middle School
♦ Cissi Kale, Due West Elementary School
♦ Nathan Stark, Kennesaw Mountain High School
♦ Alvin Thomas, Tapp Middle School
Police
To make sure your student has the safest first day possible, police say it’s important to talk to them about potential dangers. Police are also urging motorists to use extreme caution as thousands of students across the county head to class.
Parents should ensure their children know to stay out of the roadways while they wait at the bus stop, as well as the importance of not talking to strangers, according to Jared Rakestraw, a spokesman for the police department.
“Some families even practice the use of a specific code word (or) password in the event of a true family emergency,” Rakestraw said.
It’s equally important that parents teach their children to look both ways when crossing the street or entering and exiting their school bus, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Rakestraw added that while it’s not always possible, police recommend that parents or another trusted adult wait at the bus stop with their children.
Melton said drivers should remember that traffic will increase in the morning and afternoon hours with the start of school. Her advice to parents and other motorists is simple: leave early and use caution.
“Factor in the time for school buses and increased traffic. Always be cognizant of school zone speed limits, especially when the school zone lights are flashing, and expect pedestrians in the area,” Melton said.
Rakestraw said leaving earlier will prevent feeling the need to make up time by speeding or “inadvertently being careless.”
Police are also reminding drivers that passing a school bus on its route is rarely legal and often dangerous. Drivers approaching or passing school buses must stop for any bus that has its red lights and stop sign activated, Rakestraw said.
While he said last year there was confusion on the bus passing law, “the only exception” for not stopping is if the motorist is on a highway with a separation of roadways between their vehicle and the bus, such as a grass median, unpaved area, or other physical barrier of some sort.
Drivers on four-lane roadways, such as Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road, are still required to stop, Rakestraw said.
With thousands of children heading to school on Thursday, police say it will be paramount that drivers are paying attention.
“No phone call, text message or social media post is so important that it cannot wait. Please help us keep our kids and roadways a safer place for everyone,” Rakestraw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.