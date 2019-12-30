If you’re planning to ring in the New Year in Cobb with a bang, you’ll have a few more hours than normal to do so.
While Cobb County’s local noise ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks after 9 p.m., holidays including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are the exceptions.
On Dec. 31, Jan. 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3, July 4 and the first Monday in September of each year, Cobb residents enjoy extended opportunities to light up the sky, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.
On New Year’s Eve, fireworks may be discharged into the following morning at 1 a.m. On all other noted holidays, they’re allowed until midnight.
You must be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks, according to state law.
The Cobb County Fire Department’s website also notes that fireworks can be a nightmare for pets. The department suggests keeping pets indoors, closing the curtains and playing music to drown out the noise.
Also important, according to the county, is making sure your pet is wearing a collar and tag and is microchipped in case it makes a break to escape the noise.
Here are some other important reminders to be considered ahead of explosive New Year celebrations:
It is illegal to use fireworks:
♦ Within 100 yards of any of the following: An electric plant, water treatment plant, waste-water treatment plant, gas station, refinery, electric substation, jail or prison, helipad, hospital, nursing home or other health care facility;
♦ Within any park, historic site, recreational area or other state property;
♦ While under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Do’s and don’ts from The Consumer Product Safety Commission:
♦ Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks;
♦ Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers;
Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities;♦
♦ Never pl♦ ace any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks;
♦ Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully;
♦ Never point or throw fireworks at another person;
♦ Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap;
♦ Light fireworks one at a time;
Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers;♦
♦ After fireworks complete the♦ ir burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
