Rev. Henry Holley, an east Cobb resident and the last living member of the world-renowned evangelical preacher Rev. Billy Graham's personal team, died peacefully at his home in Indian Hills on Saturday, according to his family. He was 92.
The Holley family says they will have a private burial service and plan to host a celebration of life memorial service when the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
Those who spoke with the MDJ to remember Holley said he would be happy to be joining his "beloved," Bettie. Bettie, his wife of 67 years, whom he first met on a blind date, died in August 2016. Local leaders say Holley was a true man of God who shared his faith all over the world, never turned his back on a friend and never forgot a birthday.
Prayed up, packed up and ready to be picked up
Holley worked with Graham and the evangelical association for 48 years, scheduling "Crusades" events around the world, which drew massive crowds wherever they went. In his basement, Holley kept photographs of the many events he was integral in creating.
The pictures capture hundreds of thousands of people crowded into massive arenas as multiple days of events culminate in a preaching by Graham. The 1973 crusade in Seoul, South Korea, for example, drew in 1.1 million people on the final day, Holley previously told the MDJ.
Holley's work with Graham followed just over two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in both WWII and the Korean War. His service led him to China, where he participated in operations that moved the Japanese out of the country at the end of the war.
Holley retired a master sergeant before immediately taking a job with the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.
Holley’s daughter, Debbie Holley, told the MDJ she’d never known just how blessed she was to be the daughter of such loving parents until she’d grown up. She recited Henry Holley’s favorite saying as she reflected on her doting father.
“‘I’m prayed up, packed up, and I’m ready to be picked up,’” she said. “And the Lord picked him up last night.”
Nancy Holley, the eldest of the Holleys' three children, said Henry Holley married her mother and adopted her when she was 6 years old, in 1949. She said throughout her life, Henry Holley never treated her any differently than her siblings.
"They tease me about being the 'chosen one,'" she said. "He was the greatest father I could've ever asked for. And he always said he had three children, and there was no difference between them."
Hank Holley, the couple's son, described his father as "one of the most generous men I have ever known." He said his dad modeled for him how a husband should love his wife, and led him into a life of ministry.
A retired pastor and current finance officer with the Noonday Baptist Association, Hank Holley said because of his father, he was memorizing scripture from a young age.
Debbie Holley said both her parents were well-known in the community, and their home of 49 years in Indian Hills had been dubbed among neighbors the “Billy Graham house.” She said that Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, who is now the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has his own team, but Henry Holley was the last living member of those assembled by Billy Graham.
“I have a legacy that is unbelievable,” she said.
Debbie Holley said from employees and regulars at the Waffle House on Johnson Ferry Road, where he frequented for his usual two eggs with extra crispy bacon and "cremated" (burnt) hashbrowns to the princes and kings he met while following his faith, her father "was friends with everyone."
Further evidence of Henry Holley’s prestige within Cobb and elsewhere can be found in a remembrance of him that Debbie Holley posted on Facebook. In less than a day, the post garnered more than 170 comments from those offering their condolences, memories and prayers.
“Last night the Lord took my precious Daddy’s hand and ushered him into Glory. What a sight that must have been to hear Jesus say…Well done, good and faithful servant and to be reunited with my sweet Mother, his beloved,” Debbie Holley’s post says in part. “My heart is heavy but I know where (my parents) are and where I am going because of what Jesus did on the cross. I’m so grateful for the wonderful Christian caregivers that truly loved my Dad and took such tender care of him.”
‘A true champion of the faith’
Gary Bottoms, CEO of the Bottoms Group insurance agency in Marietta, said he’d known Henry Holley for about 20 years. Bottoms said Henry Holley officiated his son’s wedding, chatted with him at various social events or Cobb Chamber of Commerce meetings and always sent him messages on special occasions.
Bottoms noted that Sunday was his and his wife’s anniversary, and knew that, if he’d been able, the Reverend would have sent him a note. He called Henry Holley “a magnet,” and a “machine of love,” someone who, once you met him, would seek you out to make you feel known and heard.
“Henry was a consummate Christian, husband, Marine and friend. He was forever thoughtful and passionate about sharing his faith, and love for his precious wife,” Bottoms said. “And now he’s in heaven experiencing the completeness that he always dreamed about.”
The MDJ brought the news of Henry Holley’s death to Rev. Nelson Price, pastor emeritus of Roswell Street First Baptist Church.
Price called his longtime friend a “true champion of the faith and a loyal supporter of friends.”
He said Henry Holley, who he’d known for more than 50 years and met through the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, perhaps knew more heads of state through that work than “any non-politician.” Price said Henry Holley’s work took him to countries including Brazil, Hong Kong, Germany and England, among many others, where he met the leaders.
“Kings and just people all over the world,” Price said. “As an advance man for Billy Graham, he went in and visited these heads of state and established a basic relationship for the Graham Crusades to come in.”
At the time a pastor in New Orleans, Price said he met Henry Holley around 1963, when he’d come to town to organize a Billy Graham revival. Price said he had the “good fortune” of showing Holley around and meeting the local officials and working with him on three Crusades.
“I found him to be a creative man that was true to his word,” he said, adding that he, too, received a call from Henry Holley on his recent birthday. “I didn’t even know he knew I had a birthday.”
‘He’s back with Bettie’
In a statement to the MDJ, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a close personal friend, said Henry Holley was a role model, and “a soldier for Jesus.” There was never a celebration for the military, veterans or the USA where Holley was not leading the tribute, Isakson said, calling him one of the finest people he had ever known.
“Henry loved and lived his mission of spreading the good news with the great Reverend Billy Graham. I will miss Henry's wise counsel and friendship, but I take comfort in knowing that he looked forward to a joyful reunion with our creator in heaven,” he said. “I'm forever grateful for how Henry lived his life as one of God's faithful servants and that mine was one of the countless lives he touched. … My life is better having known him and his wife.”
Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, a close friend and fellow Marine, echoed Isakson.
“There aren’t enough hours in the day to tell you what kind of man he was,” Boyce said. “He was one of a kind, and he was a mentor. There’s no doubt about it.”
Boyce said he’d known Henry Holley for nearly a decade, and first met him through his wife, who like Henry Holley’s daughter, Debbie, was a flight attendant. He said their introduction was the beginning of a “really long and great friendship.”
“He was a true man of God. I think anyone who knew Henry Holley would know the phrase he always used, that he was, ‘A nobody that wanted to tell everybody about somebody who could save anybody,’” he said.
Boyce called his friend “a gentle man with a warrior spirit,” someone who always gave 150% once he’d set his mind to a task. The chairman laughed as he remembered Henry Holley sporting his dress-blue uniform and riding on a motorized scooter in last year’s East Cobber Parade.
“When Henry committed himself to something, he didn’t go halfway,” he said. “I think Henry was really the man of that parade.”
And, Boyce added, he knew no one who loved their wife more than Henry Holley loved Bettie. That thought, he said, is where those dealing with his loss can take comfort.
“We’re all sad … but we’re all rejoicing that he’s back with Bettie,” he said, adding that the two were “true partners” in everything they did. “I think anybody that knows Henry knows that’s what he wanted more than anything else in the world — to be with her.”
