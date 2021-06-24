ATLANTA — An ethics complaint filed against former Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren was dismissed by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission Thursday after the commission’s investigators found the allegations to be "meritless."
The complaint had been filed by James Herndon, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination to challenge Warren in 2020. Craig Owens won the Democratic primary and went on to defeat Warren in November.
Warren was previously found to have violated campaign finance laws in a separate case. In that case, the commission investigated Warren’s campaign and found he had donated tens of thousands in campaign funds to The Youth Museum of Marietta through his annual “Corn Boilin’” fundraiser event.
The case was settled in June 2020 with a consent order which fined Warren and his campaign for $10,000. Warren also had to attend a one-hour training session on campaign finance law.
In the new complaint that was dismissed Thursday, Herndon had alleged that Warren violated campaign finance law by having sheriff’s office employees work on his campaign while on the clock, by violating Cobb County’s municipal code, by failing to disclose property he had ownership interest in on campaign finance reports and by violating the terms of the consent agreement from the prior case.
Regarding the employee contribution allegation, commission staff attorney Joe Cusack told the MDJ that Herndon “submitted some evidence in regard to that, but part of that evidence was people working in their own personal workshops in their home on campaign stuff.”
“You're (sheriff’s office employees) permitted to work on campaign stuff on your own personal time,” Cusack said.
The allegation about violating Cobb County code, meanwhile, does not fall under the commission’s authority, Cusack said.
Furthermore, Cusack found no evidence that Warren failed to properly disclose his assets and ownership interests in campaign filings.
Finally, Cusack found no evidence that Warren had violated the consent order.
Apart from paying the fine, the consent order “just says you won't violate the act anymore, but since he didn't violate the act here, there was no violation.”
Cusack presented his findings to commissioners at their meeting in a downtown Atlanta legislative office Thursday and told them staff were dismissing the case. Commissioners had no questions for Cusack and did not vote on the dismissal — they only must vote if they wish to reopen the case, so it’s considered closed.
