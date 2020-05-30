When the federal government gave Cobb County more than $130 million to address damage wrought by the coronavirus, it was evident “it was going to create all kinds of problems for the board,” said Chairman Mike Boyce.
It is not hard to see why. County commissioners had what one later called a “spirited debate” Tuesday regarding proposals that would commit almost half of the money to two programs, and Boyce at one point apologized to his colleagues for bringing those proposals to the board so quickly.
The money came from the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion relief bill Congress passed in late March.
Both proposals were crafted by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott and passed easily. One will offer assistance to county businesses; the other, to those living in apartments who have fallen behind on their rent.
Both also faced intense criticism from an unlikely source: south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid. She has advocated for a more robust response to the coronavirus, and, when she and her colleagues were asked last month how they would like the money to be spent, was the lone commissioner to suggest it be used for rental assistance.
“I’m going to go through this MOU in painstaking detail,” she said of the document outlining the small business assistance program Tuesday morning, “because if it’s going to take 38% of (these) CARES funding dollars, then I think it’s worth it.”
The Cobb County Paycheck Protection ProgramThe larger of the two proposals – by far – makes $50 million available to county businesses with 100 employees or fewer. As was the case with the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, the county will essentially pay small businesses to hold onto workers they might otherwise have to lay off.
Depending on their size, businesses that qualify will be able to receive as much as $40,000. They must spend at least 60% of the money on keeping full-time workers on their payroll, and will not be eligible if they have already received assistance from the CARES Act.
The money will be administered by SelectCobb, the economic development arm for the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. The organization will receive $500,000 for its services.
The proposal passed unanimously. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said “I think this is the way we start getting our economy back.”
Ott called the support “grossly needed for our small businesses.”
But Cupid said the proposal was, in fact, biased against those it was meant to support. Of greatest concern was a provision allowing only those “located in an owned or leased commercial space.”
That would exclude businesses run out of people’s homes, she said, which are very often the county’s smallest businesses.
“A lot of them were the ones that had challenges getting access to PPP funding in the first place,” she said, adding that the proposal would have a “disparate impact on District 4” – her district – “because of lack of commercial space.”
Commissioners ultimately amended the proposal to include home-based businesses. But they shot down another idea Cupid championed.
During the public comment period of the board’s meeting Tuesday, Ed Richardson, a member of the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority and small business owner, urged commissioners to consider prioritizing support of minority-owned businesses.
Minorities and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus he said; it only made sense that they would receive the lion’s share of any relief.
Cupid pushed for the idea and found a supporter in the chairman.
“I think it reflects well on the county,” Boyce said. “I kind of like Mr. Richardson’s proposal.”
But Ott, Gambrill and Birrell were quick to shoot it down.
“I think all businesses are being hurt and I just think it needs to be left the way it is,” Ott said.
“I think we need to make it fair across the board to all businesses,” Birrell added.
Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb, said the chamber would ask for information regarding race and gender when businesses apply for the money so that it could “at least track” how the money is disbursed.
Rental assistanceCommissioners also passed, in a 4-1 vote with Gambrill opposed, $1.6 million in rental assistance for low-income families facing eviction from “qualified apartment communities.”
Tenants will be able to apply for a grant of up to 70% of their rental delinquency and will have to match 20% of the delinquency. The landlord will have to match 10% and waive any late fees.
“Qualified apartments” offer rentals priced between 30% and 80% of the “area median income.” The program would be administered by nonprofit Star-C Communities.
“The way we are approaching this is in significant contrast to how we approached the food distribution funding,” Cupid said.
On May 12, the board made $1 million in CARES Act money available to county nonprofits to spend on food for the needy.
Weeks passed between the first public discussion of that proposal and the board’s vote. Several of those nonprofits made their case before commissioners and corresponded with commissioners in the weeks leading to the vote. And the program that was passed allowed a number of nonprofits to apply for a slice of the money; as of Wednesday, 33 had done so.
The process by which rental assistance came before the board, Cupid said, “is not in good faith to all of the other organizations that have been working in partnership with the county in this space.”
“I am very concerned about what we’re doing today and how it sets a precedent for individual organizations to piggyback off particular relationships they have with a board member to get a MOU in front of us without (board discussion),” she added.
Ott and Boyce both insisted the proposal did not preclude future spending on rental assistance in which other nonprofits could participate.
Other nonprofits, the chairman said, “should not read any action today – that if we approve this agenda (item) that we’re one and done.”
Future rounds of rental assistance, Cupid insisted, should also offer help to those living in single-family homes and possibly even extended-stay motels. She ultimately voted to approve it “very reluctantly” with Boyce’s word that the county would start a messaging program aimed at county nonprofits offering rental assistance “to let them know, if we pass it today, that is just the first of future ones.”
“Because you and I both know — we could think of probably three or four others (nonprofits),” he said, “that would be eminently qualified for this funding.”
