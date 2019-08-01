If you are one of the 147 million people eligible for compensation because of the 2017 Equifax data breach, you should think about opting for the free credit monitoring instead of the cash payout available in the settlement process.
That’s the advice from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the Federal Trade Commission.
They say the free credit monitoring is available for up to ten years and includes up to $1 million in identity theft insurance, which is worth much more than the one-off payment of up to $125.
Those who choose the cash are unlikely to receive the full $125, because so many people are lodging claims for it, Robert Schoshinski of the Federal Trade Commission says.
“The pot of money that pays for that part of the settlement is $31 million,” Schoshinski said Wednesday. “A large number of claims for cash instead of credit monitoring means only one thing: each person who takes the money option will wind up only getting a small amount of money. Nowhere near the $125 they could have gotten if there hadn’t been such an enormous number of claims filed.”
Carr issued a news release Thursday pointing to those comments by Schoshinski, the Federal Trade Commission’s assistant director of privacy and identity protection, urging people affected by the breach to consider the credit monitoring option.
“We worked hard throughout settlement negotiations with Equifax to ensure that Georgia consumers had the option to select free credit monitoring services for a full decade,” Carr said. “This long-term option is worth hundreds of dollars and offers comprehensive protections, which we believe are important for every consumer affected by the breach.”
Carr said the credit monitoring could be vital to those affected because their personal data could be misused for years to come — something $125 won’t be of much use for down the line.
It’s not too late for those who have already filed claims for the cash payout and want to switch.
Carr and Schoshinski say everyone who has claimed the cash will receive an email from a settlement administrator, with the option of going ahead with their cash claim or choosing instead to receive free credit monitoring.
People can also email the administrator directly.
Claims must be lodged by Jan. 22, 2020.
Schoshinski says the public response to the July 22 class action settlement, which still has to become final, has been overwhelming, with millions visiting the settlement website to lodge claims in the first week.
“But there’s a downside to this unexpected number of claims,” he said, adding that the good news is that all those affected by the breach can ask for, and receive, the free credit monitoring.
“If you haven’t submitted your claim yet, think about opting for the free credit monitoring instead,” Schoshinksi said. “Frankly, the free credit monitoring is worth a lot more — the market value would be hundreds of dollars a year.”
He says the monitoring on offer through the settlement includes all three nationwide credit reporting agencies as well as up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and individualized identity restoration services, so it’s better than many other credit monitoring services consumers might have.
Schoshinski says there is also money available under the settlement to reimburse people for out-of-pocket costs associated with recovering from the breach, which is reportedly the largest of its kind in U.S. history.
“Say you had to pay for your own credit freezes after the breach, or you hired someone to help you deal with identity theft. The settlement has a larger pool of money for just those people and if you’re one of them, use your documents to submit your claim,” he said.
Under the terms of the settlement, Equifax agreed to pay $380.5 million into a fund to pay benefits to consumers, court-approved fees and costs of class counsel and service awards to named class representatives, and other expenses.
It also pledged to implement and maintain certain data security enhancements and, if necessary, pay up to $125 million more to reimburse consumers for out-of-pocket losses resulting from the breach.
Class members are eligible for either free credit monitoring or up to $125 if they already have credit monitoring services that will continue for at least six months; up to $20,000 for time and money spent preventing or recovering from identity theft; and free identity restoration services by Experian.
The free credit monitoring is at least four years of three-bureau services by Experian and up to six more years of one-bureau services by Equifax.
Benefits won’t be available until the settlement becomes final, but claims can be lodged now.
The average cost of a data breach in the U.S. last year was just under $8 million, according to a study by IBM Security and Ponemon Institute.
On Monday another major data breach was reported, by Capitol One, after a hacker gained access to personal information from 100 million American credit applications with the bank, the nation’s seventh-largest.
It promised to give free credit monitoring to those affected, as the hacker received credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers.
To find out if you’re eligible for part of the Equifax settlement, to learn more, or to submit a claim, visit the settlement website: https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds/equifax-data-breach-settlement
To contact the Equifax settlement administrator email: info@equifaxbreachsettlement.com.
Capitol One says it will contact customers affected by its latest data breach.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report
