The Georgia Environmental Protection Division held the first of two public hearings on new permitting rules for the Sterigenics facility Tuesday.
The second hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The EPD’s proposed changes include:
♦ The installation, operation and maintenance of continuous emissions monitoring systems for stack emissions;
♦ Limits on ethylene oxide emissions;
♦ An enhanced leak detection and repair program and leak reporting requirements.
The proposed changes also require Sterigenics to operate and maintain negative air pressure systems to capture fugitive emissions — something it already does.
The draft permit can be found on the EPD’s website.
Wednesday’s hearing will be conducted virtually using Zoom. Attendees can comment on the draft permit. The EPD is also accepting written comments submitted to epd.comments@dnr.ga.gov with the subject heading “Sterigenics Air Quality Permit” until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
People can also dial into the hearing, at (470) 381-2552, (888) 788-0099 or (877) 853-5247, using the following meeting ID: 914 7806 2614.
