The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, have separately proposed more stringent permitting requirements for facilities, such as the Sterigenics plant just outside Smyrna city limits, that use the chemical ethylene oxide.
The EPD will host a pair of town halls in February regarding its proposed changes, which include:
- Installation, operation and maintenance of continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) for stack emissions;
- Limits on ethylene oxide emissions;
- An enhanced leak detection and repair (LDAR) program and leak reporting requirements.
The proposed changes also require Sterigenics to operate and maintain negative air pressure systems to capture fugitive emissions — something it already does.
A bill Allen filed in the Georgia House calls for similar changes.
“Sterigenics is committed to continuing to sterilize vital medical products and devices to meet patients’ and healthcare workers’ needs and to safely operating in our communities," a spokesman for Sterigenics told the MDJ in an email. "We are reviewing the draft permit and look forward to maintaining the safety and compliance of our operations and the effectiveness of our state-of-the-art emissions control systems."
At a virtual town hall Allen recently hosted, the EPD's Karen Hays told attendees her division was looking into purchasing mobile emissions testing units.
Allen said the manufacturer of one of those mobile units said each costs about $100,000.
"I think that changes the game (regarding) some of the pressure we need to put on the state to buy these systems. That's not a lot of money," Allen said. "When you look at what the city of Smyrna and Cobb County did just last year to do that random canister sampling, those jurisdictions went in and spent over half of that just to do a random, one-time sample over a ten-day period."
Last year, a group of local governments led by Smyrna, have tested the air around the Sterigenics plant for ethylene oxide.
“We know ethylene oxide is in the air,” Smyrna Fire Chief Roy Acree told the Cobb County Legislative Delegation in December. What the city wants to know, he continued, is “What level does it have to reach for it to pose a risk to someone?”
For his part, Allen said he's focused on getting better data, and the continuous monitoring made possible by the aforementioned mobile unit would be a good start.
"My concern is, if we focus so much on the numbers right now — what's safe and what's not safe — then we leave some wiggle room for the company to come up with a number that's fake," he said. "I just have a fear that if you come out and say, 'this is what's acceptable,' then magically, that's what Sterigenics will start reporting to."
