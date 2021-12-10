Enrollment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels for the Cobb and Marietta school districts, according to state data.
For the second consecutive year, the number of enrolled students in the Cobb County School District has dipped.
At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, the district had 112,097 students.
At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the first full year of schooling since the start of the pandemic, it had dropped about 4%, to 107,379 students.
At the start of this year, the district counted 106,970 students.
Addressing the Cobb Legislative Delegation earlier this week, Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said much of the pandemic drop in enrollment could be attributed to the district's youngest students.
"We lost in Cobb about 5,000 students total," he told state lawmakers. "We have started to gain some of those students back. We estimated that primarily the majority of those 5,000 students were made up in the kindergarten grade level, as parents just chose not to start their children in kindergarten that year.”
When asked what may have contributed to the decline in overall enrollment between the previous and current school years, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel provided the following statement:
"Our enrollment continues to be stable at approximately 107,000 students. Since COVID-19, and for kindergarten students in particular, some parents are making decisions to delay the start of school," she said.
The district's all-time high to start a school year was 113,151 students, in 2016.
In Marietta City Schools, meanwhile, the enrollment decline since the beginning of the pandemic has been "fairly consistently sprinkled throughout the district," according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
To start the 2019-20 school year, Marietta City Schools counted 8,877 students. The next year, that figure had dropped to 8,599 students.
This year, however, it ticked up, to 8,690 students.
"In some situations, we were notified of children who left the area to go live with relatives because their families were working and couldn't care for them here in the same way that a relative could care for them somewhere else," Rivera said. "In other situations, we had students who simply disappeared, and we didn't know where they went."
Rivera said the factors that contribute to enrollment are complex. While some students left due to the pandemic, "the housing market in Marietta does bring families into our community with school-aged children," he said.
"I think the safe way to say it is ... the reasons for why our numbers are down are as different as the faces of the children and the stories behind those families."
