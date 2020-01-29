SMYRNA — Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton says the Jonquil City will begin aggressively seeking energy-saving and emissions-reducing measures, beginning with changes to city buildings and parks that could save $200,000 in public money annually.
Norton said a recent energy audit conducted by Schneider Electric showed the city of about 60,000 residents was overspending on utilities by about 30% compared to cities of similar size. The audit was conducted at no cost to the city, he said.
While City Administrator Tammi Saddler Jones said Schneider's audit focused on the city's community center, police headquarters and jail, the company revealed that changing lighting to LED in city buildings and parks, as well as installing new low-flow water fixtures in city facilities, Smyrna could reduce utility costs from $700,000 to $500,000 annually, the mayor said.
Other adjustments could include installing controls on certain equipment so that the units only run when needed, replacing single-pane windows with more energy-efficient windows and increasing use of renewable resources, according to the energy audit.
"One of the goals of this new council and this administration is to focus on energy conservation and environmental stewardship in the city and reduce our carbon footprint," Norton said. "I think that's not something that's been front and center for the past several years, and so we're a little bit behind."
Many of Smyrna's city buildings are at least 20 years old and in need of modernization and efficiency upgrades, he said.
Smyrna will likely put the initial cost-saving measures out for bids in late February or early March, Jones said. She said she will not know how much the changes will cost until bids come in, but Norton added that he is willing to commit the resources necessary to make the changes.
The city could choose its contractor in the next two to three months, according to Jones.
Norton said his ultimate goal includes achieving both the Green Community and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications in Smyrna.
LEED is a green building certification system that proves third-party verification that a building or community was designed and built with strategies aimed at improving performance in several environmental metrics, including energy savings, water efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, indoor environmental quality, sustainability of existing resources and sensitivity to the impact of new construction.
ARC Green Communities meet LEED, Energy Star and other environmental and energy-efficiency requirements, as well as conduct energy audits to find ways to reduce emissions and find opportunities for renewable energy sources, according to the ARC's website.
Smyrna took a page from Woodstock's book in commissioning the energy audit, and in aiming for those certifications, Norton said. He said Cherokee County's largest city has made great strides toward sustainability and LEED certification as it has grown.
Woodstock has been designated a Green Community by the Atlanta Regional Commission in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2019, according to Senior City Planner Katie O'Connor. She said the city will apply for certification again this year.
O'Connor said Woodstock doesn't yet have any LEED-certified facilities, but new policy in Woodstock mandates any time the city constructs a new building, it will have to be certified. City workers have only moved into existing buildings and renovated buildings since that policy was put in place in 2011, she said.
Norton said achieving those kinds of recognitions shows the city is striving to improve itself.
The mayor said Smyrna's future also likely includes city vehicles on alternative fuel, electric vehicle charging stations in parking areas, rebate systems for low-flow water fixture usage and use of solar energy in city buildings, which he said would pay for itself over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.