More than a week after the June 9 primary, Cobb County has about 800 votes left to process.
County elections officials will likely finish counting the votes on Thursday, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said Wednesday evening.
At least 160,000 votes have been cast. That figure includes all in-person and absentee ballots submitted.
Final vote tallies are typically available the night of the election. This year, a record number of absentee ballots overwhelmed county election staff, making it impossible to call tight races until days after people cast their votes.
The presidential and state primaries, originally scheduled for March 24 and May 19, respectively, were delayed due to the coronavirus and fears of having people congregate in large groups where they could contract or spread the virus. A number of poll workers, many of whom are older adults most at risk of falling seriously ill from the virus, told local elections officials they would not volunteer this year, leading to the closure of understaffed precincts and concerns about long lines at others.
Those same fears led Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in late March to mail absentee ballot request forms to all of Georgia’s nearly 7 million registered voters.
This year, 106,000 people and counting have voted absentee in Cobb. Its previous record for absentee ballots issued was about 44,000 in the November 2008 general election. In 2016, the county issued a combined 7,700 absentee ballots in the presidential and state primaries.
By Monday, only 22,000 absentee ballots remained. They were the most labor-intensive — those that had been damaged and could not be scanned.
Elections workers have chipped away at the pile since then, ending Monday with almost 17,000 remaining and Tuesday with only 3,000.
It has taken some candidates a week to react to the outcome.
Tuesday, Chief Judge Reuben Green, of Cobb Superior Court, thanked his supporters on Facebook.
"I am most proud of Veterans Court and I know the strong foundation that has been built will allow it to continue to help veterans for many years to come," he wrote. "While we are disappointed in the result, I know God has a plan and where He leads, my family and I will follow."
Cobb Sheriff candidate Craig Owens took to Facebook Wednesday to declare victory, despite the possibility, however slim, that he could still head to a runoff against opponent Gregory Gilstrap.
"Thank you. Together, we did it," Owens wrote. "This is more than a Democratic Primary win. This is a statement that a new day is on the horizon for Cobb County."
Shelia Edwards, a candidate for Cobb Commission District 4, held a slim lead over Monique Sheffield Wednesday evening. The two will face each other in an August 11 runoff. She said the trickle of votes since election days has been frustrating.
"I just threw my hands up," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.
"I wouldn't say I was stressed," she continued. "I think I shared the same sentiment that everyone else shares, about the disappointment in the process. ... We had enough time to get all of this right."
On Friday, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is scheduled to vote on whether to certify the results of the election.
