Three EMS workers are self-isolating after transporting a person infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service officials.
“We, just as a precautionary measure, had them go home and self-report to us how they’re doing, and we anticipate that they’ll be back in to work next week because none of them have any of the symptoms,” said Pete Quinones, CEO of the Marietta-based company.
MetroAtlanta spokesman Dennis Westover said he believes the contact came during a routine 911 call. He said the company’s employees are prepared for situations like these.
“Dealing With bloodborne pathogens (and) contagious diseases is something we do on a daily basis regardless of what’s going on,” Westover said.
“They have all the personal protective equipment — the goggles, the mask, the gloves, it’s all there,” Quinones said. “It’s no different than any other time we’re transporting a person with tuberculosis or something else. ... It’s an exposure scenario and they always gown to that level for precautionary measures.”
Both officials said the employees are not showing any signs of illness and will likely return to work next week. Westover said he did not know when exactly they had been exposed or whether they would self-isolate for the entire 14-day period required of those at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, who are under quarantine after spending weeks aboard a cruise ship where 21 people eventually tested positive for COVID-19.
