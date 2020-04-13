By mid-June, Emory University hopes to test as many as 5,000 people per day for evidence they had been previously infected by the coronavirus, according to a university news release.
The newly developed test would allow for confirmation of cases in people who had only experienced minor symptoms, most of who have been unable to get tested due to a nationwide shortage of test kits and consequent prioritization of the sickest cases.
The test will determine whether someone has developed anitibodies to the coronavirus. Antibodies are small proteins created by the immune system in the process of fighting off a disease, the release explains.
John Roback, medical director of Emory Medical Laboratories, stressed the presence of antibodies does not guarantee immunity.
Initially, the university will test some 300 people per day: Emory Healthcare inpatients, "certain groups of outpatients," health care providers and staff members.
"People exhibiting mild or moderate symptoms have not been able to be tested previously, leaving them to wonder if they were sickened with COVID-19 and unknowingly spreading the virus," the release notes. "In addition, the test for active COVID-19 can be falsely negative, and some people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic. The serology test will help fill those significant voids by identifying individuals in all these groups with previous active COVID-19 infection."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.