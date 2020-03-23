Precautions from COVID-19 have created difficulties for many citizens.
The City of Smyrna realizes that cutbacks, decreased hours and layoffs can provide major obstacles for those across the city.
Below is a list of several organizations that provide resources to help with these problems.
- Atlanta Legal Aid, 770-528-2565.
- The Center for Family Resources, 995 Roswell Street NE, Suite 308 in Marietta, provides food pantry, rental assistance, shoart term housing for families with minor children in the home. 770-428-2601 or www.thecfr.org.
- Clearpoint provides credit counseling and education indcluding foreclosure prevention. 1-800-251-2227 or www.CredAbility.org.
- Cobb County Community Services Board provides an Access Center & Crisis Hotline, public mental health and substance abuse treatment for individuals with or without insurance. 770-422-0202 or http://www.cobbcsb.com.
- Family Life Restoration Center, 6105 Mableton Parkway in Mableton provides a food pantry. Participants should bring picture id, social security card and current lease or mortgage statement. 770-944-1066 or www.flrconline.org.
- Foodfinder provides a downloadable app to locate food pantry locations. www.foodfinder.us.
- Georgia Crisis & Access Line provides 24/7 helpline accessing mental health services in Georgia. 1-800-715-4225.
- Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides mortgage and affordable housing assistance. 404-679-4940 or https://www.dca.ga.gov/safe-affordable-housing.
- Georgia Housing Search DCA provides affordable rental housing tool and resources. 1-877-428-8844 or www.GeorgiaHousingSearch.org.
- Georgia Senior Legal Hotline provides a service intended to increase access to legal advice and assistance for older Georgians, particularly those who are socially or economically needy. Operating hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 404-657-9915.
- HOPE Atlanta provides rental assistance, eviction prevention and transportation. 404-817-7070 or www.hopeatlanta.org.
- HOPE for Homeowners, 1-800-225-5342.
- MUST Ministries Smyrna, 460 Pat Mell Road in Smyrna, provides a food pantry. 770-436-9514 or www.mustministries.org/smyrna.
- NAMI Cobb provides mental health support. NAMI Cobb is at 404-695-5333 and NAMI Georgia Crisis Line is 770-408-0635.
- NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, 770-432-7954.
- Salvation Army, provides rent or utility assistance and food. 770-724-1640 or 770-724-1649.
- Storehouse Ministries, provides food and utilities. 770-428-8410.
- St. Vincent de Paul Society St. Thomas the Apostle, 4300 King Springs Road SE in Smyrna, provides rental assistance. 770-268-0996 or www.svdpgeorgia.org.
- Sweetwater Mission, 6130 Hotel Street in Austell provides food, clothing and hygiene items. 770-819-0662 or www.sweetwatermission.org.
- United Way Housing & Utilities Assistance helps low-income families with all sorts of services ranging from putting food on the table, to providing clothes to people in need to housing and utility assistance. Call 211 or 404-614-1000. During high call volume assistance can be reached at http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org. The regular website is www.unitedwayatlanta.org.
