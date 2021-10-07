The east Cobb location of sex shop Tokyo Valentino appears to be throwing in the towel after a judge ordered it to temporarily close in July. The store is displaying a ‘for lease’ sign, even though it is appealing Cobb Superior Court Judge LaTain Kell’s order to close the store.
A lawyer for Tokyo Valentino asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to reconsider Kell’s order on Sept. 22. Tokyo’s lawyer declined to comment.
In his order, Judge Kell ordered the shop to close, citing several violations of county ordinance. Tokyo Valentino has violated the law because it no longer has a valid business license, does not have a sexually oriented business (SOB) license, had been operating after midnight, is located within 750 feet of a residential zoning district, is located within 1,500 feet of a hospital and is operating in a zoning district, general commercial, which does not allow SOB as a permitted use.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners last year rewrote the county’s sex shop code to increase the required distance between sex shops and schools, churches, government buildings, parks, hospitals, prisons, libraries and residential areas.
Cobb County officials last year accused Tokyo owner Michael Morrison of applying for a business license under the guise of operating a normal clothing store, without disclosing the business would be a sex shop. The stores sell some clothing — lingerie — but are also stocked with hundreds of sex toys, along with some smoking items.
More than 3,000 people signed a petition opposing the east Cobb store last June, when the store’s sexual character became public. Another location of the sex shop chain remains open in Marietta, where the city is in a legal battle to close that store. Morrison has battled local governments across metro Atlanta for years to keep his stores open.
The Marietta location of Tokyo Valentino on Cobb Parkway remains open. The store’s opening provoked a similar backlash as the east Cobb one. City officials accused Morrison of hiding his intent when applying for a business license and, as the county did, revoked the store’s business license.
Tokyo is appealing the city’s license revocation in Cobb Superior Court and has filed a federal lawsuit against the city on First Amendment grounds. Both cases are still pending, City Attorney Doug Haynie said.
