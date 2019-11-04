Elvis is known for leaving the building, so perhaps the owner of a $5,000 statue of the iconic crooner wasn’t surprised when it went missing in Mableton recently.
Cobb County police said the statue was stolen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 from a house on Oak Hills Road, located a short distance behind a strip mall on Floyd Road SW in Mableton.
A man was arrested and charged with felony burglary in the first degree in respect of the alleged theft. Jeffery Scott Hughie, 39, lives just a couple of doors down from the victim, according to his arrest warrant.
Hughie also has a listed Douglasville home address, as stated on his Cobb jail record.
Police said Hughie entered the home of the Elvis statue owner, uninvited, while the owner was inside.
He stole the $5,000 Elvis statue, which was wrapped in a pink blanket, investigators said.
Hughie’s jail record shows he has been in custody at the Cobb adult detention center since his arrest on Oct. 31, a couple of days after the reported burglary.
Cobb police apprehended Hughie on Veterans Memorial Highway about three miles from his Oak Hills Road home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, records show.
He is subject to a $10,000 bond on the single felony burglary charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.