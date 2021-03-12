CUMBERLAND — Cobb County’s tallest building should be completed by mid-October, a representative of the construction company told the Cobb Chamber’s Cumberland Area Council Thursday.
The elevator test tower, which has finished pouring concrete and topped out, is the centerpiece for TK Elevator’s new North America headquarters at The Battery Atlanta. TK Elevator is the new name of the Thyssenkrupp conglomerate's elevator division, which was sold to a private equity consortium in July and is in the midst of a rebrand.
Ben Norton, vice president and division manager for construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie, spoke to Cumberland Area Council members about the project, which was originally scheduled to be completed by this summer. The construction has faced challenges including “record rainfall,” the unusual nature of the tower and COVID-19-related supply chain delays.
Concrete pouring for the tower took just 56 days, however, due to Brasfield & Gorrie using slip-form construction, a method of continuous concrete pouring that requires round-the-clock work.
The 420-foot test tower will house 18 elevator shafts to test and develop new products. The entire development brings 900 jobs and a nearly $300 million investment to Cobb County.
Final move-in is slated for early 2022. Some employees have already been hired or relocated and are working in offices at TKE’s business headquarters in nearby Pennant Park, located at 3100 Interstate North Circle. Adjacent to the tower will be a five-story, 155,000-square foot building housing the corporate headquarters, home to TKE’s executive team, engineering office, conference space, labs, training areas and showrooms.
The tower, Cobb’s tallest, will also be the tallest elevator test tower in the U.S. TKE had to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to redirect flight paths due to its proximity to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Besides serving as a vehicle to test and develop new elevator technologies, the tower itself will be a display of TKE’s presence in Atlanta, TKE Chief Financial Officer Steve Wedge told chamber members.
TKE previously had different divisions (legal, marketing, etc.) spread out across different cities, Wedge said. The headquarters will bring all of them to one campus.
Atlanta was chosen for the project due to its access to engineering talent and international airport, Wedge said. Within the metro area, The Battery Atlanta is well-situated at the intersection of two interstates. Beyond that, however, The Battery’s mix of retail, offices, apartments and Truist Park offers a high-traffic, high-profile spot that can advance TKE’s goal of being “a name brand within North America,” Wedge said.
“How can we be the next Home Depot, the next Delta, the next, you know, the list goes on and on,” Wedge said, describing TKE’s thinking. “How do we attract the best talent, not just engineers, but in finance, HR, operations and so forth?”
The answer, he said, was by choosing “a place where people want to come and live, where people want to come and work for a world-class company.”
For the general public, the tower will feature an observation area and event space. Passersby should also be able to see the inner workings of elevators, shafts and their components from the outside of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.