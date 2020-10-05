AUSTELL — For the first time in nearly seven months, thousands of children in Cobb County's public schools were reunited with their teachers and peers at school.
The Cobb County School District began its first phase of in-person instruction this academic year Monday, giving students in prekindergarten through fifth grade and some special education students the option of returning to school. Students attending in person go to school every day but Wednesday, which is a virtual day.
Marietta City Schools, which allowed prekindergarten through second grade students to return last month, started a second phase on Monday with all elementary school grades on a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual classes.
An estimated 27,000 students, or 59% of elementary schoolers in the Cobb School District, were expected to attend in-person Monday, though exact figures were not available as of press time, according to Cobb Schools spokesman Eric Rauch.
Cobb Board of Education Chairman Brad Wheeler said Monday afternoon, from what he had heard, the day went well.
"It's the first day of school, pretty much. I’m sure there are things you have to iron out, little things, like little ones getting on the buses, what room to go to, that kind of stuff. As far as I know, everything’s been fairly smooth," he said. "I think most of them that are going back are pleased with that."
Wheeler praised teachers for their work in adapting to the transition.
"My hat's off to the teachers who are doing face to face and virtual at the same time," he said. "They’re stepping up just like when we had that snowstorm...they’re outstanding."
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said she had received mixed reactions from teachers.
"Some teachers, a lot of teachers, are very, very excited to be face to face with their students, because of course that’s what teaching is about, but there’s also a percentage of teachers that are worried," Jackson said, noting some have preexisting health conditions or are otherwise more at risk for serious illness from the coronavirus.
Over at Marietta's Burruss Elementary School, about two-thirds of the student population returned to campus Monday, according to Principal Jillian Johnson.
"I've been so excited and ready. We have not had a building full of children since March 13. It doesn't feel right without the kids here," she said Monday morning. "It was mind-blowing to have carpool."
The principal said that her students may have been a little nervous, but overall they seemed happy to be back.
