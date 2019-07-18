Police are investigating the death of an electric scooter rider who collided with a CobbLinc bus in Midtown Wednesday night.
Atlanta police say they were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of West Peachtree Street NW and 15th Street NE, where the scooter rider was trapped under the bus.
He reportedly died before firefighters could free him.
“Atlanta Fire and Grady were able to extricate the male where they realized he had succumbed to his injuries,” Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty told the MDJ Thursday morning. “At this time, it is unknown who was the at-fault party.”
The rider has been identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office as 37-year-old Atlanta resident William Alexander, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police say the bus was turning right onto 15th street when it collided with the man.
It is not clear whether the man was riding the scooter at the moment of collision.
Video footage from the bus and the nearby Arts Center MARTA station may shed light on what happened, police say.
“We’re hoping that the actual footage from the bus itself, which has cameras, will paint the real story of how it took place,” Capt. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News from the scene Wednesday night.
Officers said an electric scooter was found in the street on the bus’s passenger side.
"We are deeply saddened about the incident involving one of our buses last night, and our thoughts go out to the family of the victim," Cobb County communications director Ross Cavitt said in a statement to the MDJ Thursday.
"We are also very concerned about the welfare of our CobbLinc driver, the passengers on the bus and anyone who may have witnessed this incident," he said. "We are being fully cooperative and will turn over the video from the bus as soon as we can, as part of the Atlanta Police Department’s investigation."
Cavitt said First Transit is the contractor that operates the CobbLinc fleet for the county.
(1) comment
SO tragic. I watch THESE buses run red lights EVERY day AND make left turns across traffic ON red lights, too, at VERY BUSY intersections. I've even called about it and the "customer service" people appear to care less when called with times, locations and bus and tag numbers...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.