Cobb voters who still want to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday’s runoff election by mail are running out of time. But an alternative just became more attractive for some of the county’s voters.
The Cobb elections department has installed two new ballot drop boxes, it announced Thursday, bringing the countywide total to six. The drop boxes allow voters to deposit completed absentee ballots in a secure location, forgoing Election Day lines and uncertainty regarding the postal service delivery timelines.
The new locations are:
♦ Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
♦ Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta
Existing locations are:
♦ East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
♦ South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Rd, Austell
♦ North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
♦ Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
The county elections department needs to have ballots in-hand by 7 p.m. Tuesday if they’re to be counted, according to department director Janine Eveler. That means some ballots mailed Friday might not get to the department in time, she added.
Eveler has ordered more drop boxes, and expects to have 16 available around the county in time for the general election in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.