Beginning next week, the Cobb Board of Elections will return to in-person meetings, after operating virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. The board is expected to certify the results of Tuesday’s special election in House District 34, which saw Democrat Priscilla Smith and Republican Devan Seabaugh advance to a runoff scheduled for July 13.
Two of the body’s five members are appointed by the county legislative delegation, along with one member each appointed by the local Democratic and Republican parties. The fifth member is appointed by the chair of the Board of Commissioners; Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recently appointed east Cobb accountant Jennifer Mosbacher to that post.
