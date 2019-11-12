MARIETTA – During its Tuesday board meeting, the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration certified the results of the Nov. 5 General Municipal Election in a unanimous vote.
The results include the outcomes of municipal elections in Smyrna, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Austell. No seats were up for reelection in Marietta, and Acworth operated its own election separate from the county’s other cities.
Acworth’s election results will be official after provisional ballots are counted and results are certified Friday, according to Regina Russell, Acworth’s city clerk and superintendent of the election.
Runoff elections will be required for two races, both in Smyrna. City Councilman Derek Norton received the most votes in that city’s mayoral race, totaling 47.1%, short of the 50% plus one vote needed to win outright.
Now he must face off against Ryan Campbell, the second-place candidate who took 24.7% of the votes in the five-person race.
Smyrna residents in the city’s Ward 2 will also be tasked with a revote, either for incumbent council member Andrea Blustein or her sole challenger Austin Wagner, a newcomer to city government. Both candidates received exactly 341 votes.
The runoff is Dec. 3.
Anyone eligible to vote in the Smyrna city elections can cast a ballot for their preferred mayor, even if they didn’t vote on Nov. 5.
For the Ward 2 re-vote, only those living in that ward of the city can vote for either Blustein or Wagner to represent them on the council, and they can do so even if they didn’t cast a vote in the race on Election Day.
