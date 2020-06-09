Here is how Cobb County voted in the June 9th Primary Elections. These results show votes cast in Cobb County.

PRESIDENT

REP - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 20,911 votes

DEM - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Michael Bennet 0.27%, 91 votes

Joseph R. Biden 80.38%, 27,161 votes

Michael R. Bloomberg 0.50%, 170 votes

Pete Buttigieg 0.82%, 278 votes

John K. Delaney 0.10%, 34 votes

Tulsi Gabbard 0.36%, 123 votes

Amy Klobuchar 0.29%, 97 votes

Deval Patrick 0.09%, 30 votes

Bernie Sanders 13.79%, 4,661 votes

Tom Steyer 0.03%, 9 votes

Elizabeth Warren 2.26%, 764 votes

Andrew Yang 1.10%, 372 votes

U.S. SENATE

REP - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 21,657 votes

DEM - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Sarah Riggs Amico 12.38%, 4,414 votes

Marckeith DeJesus 5.04%, 1,795 votes

James Knox 2.83%, 1,008 votes

Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.61%, 932 votes

Jon Ossoff 55.09%, 19,638 votes

Maya Dillard Smith 10.23%, 3,648 votes

Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.82%, 4,213 votes

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

REP - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 88.24%

Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.28%, 389 votes

Karen Handel 67.18%, 6,109 votes

Blake Harbin 4.86%, 442 votes

Joe Profit 21.66%, 1,970 votes

Paulette Smith 2.02%, 184 votes

DEM - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 88.24%

Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 7,975 votes

REP - US Houe Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 88.33%

Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 10,716 votes

DEM - US House Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 83.33%

Dana Barrett 100%, 16,438 votes

REP - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 51.52%

Caesar Gonzales 35.91%, 679 votes

Becky E. Hites 64.09%, 1,212 votes

DEM - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 51.52%

Michael Owens 18.52%, 1,604 votes

Jannquell Peters 9.10%, 788 votes

David Scott (I) 39.27%, 3,402 votes

Keisha Sean Waites 33.11%, 2,868 votes

STATE OFFICES

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 20,852 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Robert G. Bryant 100%, 28,137 votes

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 20,661 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Daniel Blackman 73.22%, 23,690 votes

John Noel 26.78%, 8,666 votes

STATE SENATE

REP - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 65% 

Harrison Lance 100%, 1,069 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 65%

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 4,144 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 83.33%

Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 916 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 83.33%

Travis Johnson 100%, 909 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 93.02%

Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 8,089 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 93.02%

Christine Triebsch 100%, 6,919 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 7,776 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Vanessa Parker 88.01%, 8,210 votes

Turner Rentz III 11.99%, 1,118 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 95%

Devin Barrington-Ward 11.07%, 414 votes

Michael Carson 11.9%, 445 votes

Tania Robinson 41.22%, 1,542 votes

Horacena Tate (I) 35.82%, 1,340 votes

STATE HOUSE

REP - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 82.35%

Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 2,093 votes

DEM - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 82.35%

Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 2,133 votes

REP - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 84.62%

Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 1,939 votes

DEM - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 84.62%

Lisa Campbell 50.76%, 1,636 votes

Kyle Rinaudo 22.99%, 741 votes

Elizabeth Webster 26.25%, 846 votes

REP - State House Dist 36 

Precincts Reporting 100%

Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 3,299 votes

DEM - State House Dist 36

Precincts Reporting 100%

James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,633 votes

REP - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Rose Wing 100%, 1,811 votes

DEM - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,801 votes

REP - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 33.33%

Jim Hickey 100%, 206 votes

DEM - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 33.33%

Terry Alexis Cummings 33.5%, 915 votes

Erica Thomas (I) 66.5%, 1,816 votes

REP - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 60%

Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 1,153 votes

DEM - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 60%

Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 2,572 votes

REP - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 72.73%

Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 608 votes

DEM - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 72.73%

Michael Smith (I) 100%, 2,492 votes

REP - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 61.54%

Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 1,365 votes

DEM - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 61.54%

Luisa Wakeman 100%, 1,478 votes

REP - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 93.75%

Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 2,548 votes

DEM - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 93.75%

Connie DiCicco 100%, 2,883 votes

REP - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 100%

Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 2,667 votes

DEM - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 100%

Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 1,951 votes

REP - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 91.67%

John Carson (I) 100%, 2,141 votes

DEM - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 91.67%

Caroline L. Holko 51.71%, 773 votes

Shirley Ritchie 48.29%, 722 votes

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court - Bethel

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 58.94%, 32,795 votes

Charlie Bethel (I) 41.06%, 22,848 votes

Supreme Court - Warren

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Hal Moroz 27.2%, 15,062 votes

Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 72.8%, 40,320 votes

SUPERIOR COURT

Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

John Robert Greco 30.51%, 15,544 votes

Jason Marbutt 33.45%, 17,043 votes

Gregory "Greg" Shenton 36.04%, 18,363 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Kellie Hill 60.15%, 31,916 votes

Daniele C. Johnson 39.85%, 21,142 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Green

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Angela Brown 61.94%, 34,784 votes

Reuben Green (I) 38.06%, 21,375 votes

COUNTY CONTEST

REP - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.22%, 18,441 votes

Sondra Rowan 12.78%, 2,703 votes

DEM - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Nick Simpson 23.78%, 7,643 votes

Nancy Syrop 31.0%, 9,962 votes

Connie Taylor 45.22%, 14,532 votes

REP - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Neil Warren (I) 100%, 20,946 votes

DEM - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.75%, 9,471 votes

James Herndon 25.91%, 8,533 votes

Craig D. Owens 45.34%, 14,933 votes

REP - Surveyor

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.64%, 16,920 votes

Matt Wellborn 18.36%, 3,805 votes

REP - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Mike Boyce (I) 67.44%, 14,471 votes

Ricci Mason 7.76%, 1,666 votes

Larry Savage 24.80%, 5,332 votes

DEM - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Lisa Cupid 100%, 30,761 votes

REP - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 74.36%

Fitz Johnson 44.08%, 2,278 votes

Kevin R. Nicholas 27.69%, 1,431 votes

Andy Smith 28.23%, 1,459 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 74.36%

Jerica Richardson 100%, 7,107 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 51.43%

Monica Evette Delancy 16.18%, 1,367 votes

Shelia Edwards 26.36%, 2,227 votes

Elliott Hennington 4.12%, 348 votes

Jonathan J. Hunt 5.15%, 435 votes

Edwin Mendez 14.38%, 1,215 votes

Angelia Pressley 10.70%, 904 votes

Monique Sheffield 24.11%, 1,952 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 95.24%

Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 4,064 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 95.24%

Vickie H.W. Benson 68.75%, 3,161 votes

Lynn Lafferty 31.25%, 1,437 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 85.19%

David Banks (I) 55.44%, 2,431 votes

Matt Harper 20.23%, 887 votes

Shelley O'Malley 24.33%, 1,067 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 85.19%

Tammy Andress 41.68%, 1,500 votes

Julia Hurtado 58.32%, 2,099 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 90.91%

Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 3,525 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 90.91%

Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 4,931 votes

State Court Judge Post 6

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

Joseph B. Atkins 14.37%, 7,581 votes

Trina Griffiths 27.20%, 14,343 votes

Scott Halperin 11.83%, 6,239 votes

Mazi Mazloom 13.43%, 7,082 votes

Diana M. Simmons 21.78%, 11,484 votes

David R. Willingham 11.40%, 6,010 votes

*These results do not include candidates who ran unopposed and do not face opposition in November.

