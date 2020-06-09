Here is how Cobb County voted in the June 9th Primary Elections. These results show votes cast in Cobb County.
PRESIDENT
REP - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 20,911 votes
DEM - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Michael Bennet 0.27%, 91 votes
Joseph R. Biden 80.38%, 27,161 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 0.50%, 170 votes
Pete Buttigieg 0.82%, 278 votes
John K. Delaney 0.10%, 34 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.36%, 123 votes
Amy Klobuchar 0.29%, 97 votes
Deval Patrick 0.09%, 30 votes
Bernie Sanders 13.79%, 4,661 votes
Tom Steyer 0.03%, 9 votes
Elizabeth Warren 2.26%, 764 votes
Andrew Yang 1.10%, 372 votes
U.S. SENATE
REP - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 21,657 votes
DEM - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Sarah Riggs Amico 12.38%, 4,414 votes
Marckeith DeJesus 5.04%, 1,795 votes
James Knox 2.83%, 1,008 votes
Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.61%, 932 votes
Jon Ossoff 55.09%, 19,638 votes
Maya Dillard Smith 10.23%, 3,648 votes
Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.82%, 4,213 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
REP - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 88.24%
Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.28%, 389 votes
Karen Handel 67.18%, 6,109 votes
Blake Harbin 4.86%, 442 votes
Joe Profit 21.66%, 1,970 votes
Paulette Smith 2.02%, 184 votes
DEM - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 88.24%
Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 7,975 votes
REP - US Houe Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 88.33%
Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 10,716 votes
DEM - US House Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 83.33%
Dana Barrett 100%, 16,438 votes
REP - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 51.52%
Caesar Gonzales 35.91%, 679 votes
Becky E. Hites 64.09%, 1,212 votes
DEM - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 51.52%
Michael Owens 18.52%, 1,604 votes
Jannquell Peters 9.10%, 788 votes
David Scott (I) 39.27%, 3,402 votes
Keisha Sean Waites 33.11%, 2,868 votes
STATE OFFICES
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 20,852 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Robert G. Bryant 100%, 28,137 votes
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 20,661 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Daniel Blackman 73.22%, 23,690 votes
John Noel 26.78%, 8,666 votes
STATE SENATE
REP - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 65%
Harrison Lance 100%, 1,069 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 65%
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 4,144 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 83.33%
Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 916 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 83.33%
Travis Johnson 100%, 909 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 93.02%
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 8,089 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 93.02%
Christine Triebsch 100%, 6,919 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 7,776 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Vanessa Parker 88.01%, 8,210 votes
Turner Rentz III 11.99%, 1,118 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 95%
Devin Barrington-Ward 11.07%, 414 votes
Michael Carson 11.9%, 445 votes
Tania Robinson 41.22%, 1,542 votes
Horacena Tate (I) 35.82%, 1,340 votes
STATE HOUSE
REP - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 82.35%
Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 2,093 votes
DEM - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 82.35%
Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 2,133 votes
REP - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 84.62%
Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 1,939 votes
DEM - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 84.62%
Lisa Campbell 50.76%, 1,636 votes
Kyle Rinaudo 22.99%, 741 votes
Elizabeth Webster 26.25%, 846 votes
REP - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 100%
Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 3,299 votes
DEM - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 100%
James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,633 votes
REP - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Rose Wing 100%, 1,811 votes
DEM - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,801 votes
REP - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 33.33%
Jim Hickey 100%, 206 votes
DEM - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 33.33%
Terry Alexis Cummings 33.5%, 915 votes
Erica Thomas (I) 66.5%, 1,816 votes
REP - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 60%
Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 1,153 votes
DEM - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 60%
Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 2,572 votes
REP - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 72.73%
Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 608 votes
DEM - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 72.73%
Michael Smith (I) 100%, 2,492 votes
REP - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 61.54%
Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 1,365 votes
DEM - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 61.54%
Luisa Wakeman 100%, 1,478 votes
REP - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 93.75%
Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 2,548 votes
DEM - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 93.75%
Connie DiCicco 100%, 2,883 votes
REP - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 100%
Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 2,667 votes
DEM - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 100%
Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 1,951 votes
REP - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 91.67%
John Carson (I) 100%, 2,141 votes
DEM - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 91.67%
Caroline L. Holko 51.71%, 773 votes
Shirley Ritchie 48.29%, 722 votes
SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court - Bethel
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 58.94%, 32,795 votes
Charlie Bethel (I) 41.06%, 22,848 votes
Supreme Court - Warren
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Hal Moroz 27.2%, 15,062 votes
Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 72.8%, 40,320 votes
SUPERIOR COURT
Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
John Robert Greco 30.51%, 15,544 votes
Jason Marbutt 33.45%, 17,043 votes
Gregory "Greg" Shenton 36.04%, 18,363 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Kellie Hill 60.15%, 31,916 votes
Daniele C. Johnson 39.85%, 21,142 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Green
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Angela Brown 61.94%, 34,784 votes
Reuben Green (I) 38.06%, 21,375 votes
COUNTY CONTEST
REP - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.22%, 18,441 votes
Sondra Rowan 12.78%, 2,703 votes
DEM - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Nick Simpson 23.78%, 7,643 votes
Nancy Syrop 31.0%, 9,962 votes
Connie Taylor 45.22%, 14,532 votes
REP - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Neil Warren (I) 100%, 20,946 votes
DEM - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.75%, 9,471 votes
James Herndon 25.91%, 8,533 votes
Craig D. Owens 45.34%, 14,933 votes
REP - Surveyor
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.64%, 16,920 votes
Matt Wellborn 18.36%, 3,805 votes
REP - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Mike Boyce (I) 67.44%, 14,471 votes
Ricci Mason 7.76%, 1,666 votes
Larry Savage 24.80%, 5,332 votes
DEM - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Lisa Cupid 100%, 30,761 votes
REP - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 74.36%
Fitz Johnson 44.08%, 2,278 votes
Kevin R. Nicholas 27.69%, 1,431 votes
Andy Smith 28.23%, 1,459 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 74.36%
Jerica Richardson 100%, 7,107 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 51.43%
Monica Evette Delancy 16.18%, 1,367 votes
Shelia Edwards 26.36%, 2,227 votes
Elliott Hennington 4.12%, 348 votes
Jonathan J. Hunt 5.15%, 435 votes
Edwin Mendez 14.38%, 1,215 votes
Angelia Pressley 10.70%, 904 votes
Monique Sheffield 24.11%, 1,952 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 95.24%
Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 4,064 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 95.24%
Vickie H.W. Benson 68.75%, 3,161 votes
Lynn Lafferty 31.25%, 1,437 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 85.19%
David Banks (I) 55.44%, 2,431 votes
Matt Harper 20.23%, 887 votes
Shelley O'Malley 24.33%, 1,067 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 85.19%
Tammy Andress 41.68%, 1,500 votes
Julia Hurtado 58.32%, 2,099 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 90.91%
Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 3,525 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 90.91%
Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 4,931 votes
State Court Judge Post 6
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
Joseph B. Atkins 14.37%, 7,581 votes
Trina Griffiths 27.20%, 14,343 votes
Scott Halperin 11.83%, 6,239 votes
Mazi Mazloom 13.43%, 7,082 votes
Diana M. Simmons 21.78%, 11,484 votes
David R. Willingham 11.40%, 6,010 votes
*These results do not include candidates who ran unopposed and do not face opposition in November.
