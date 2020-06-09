PRESIDENT

REP - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 0%

Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 16,232 votes

DEM - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Bennet 0.25%, 62 votes

Joseph R. Biden 80.86%, 20,168 votes

Michael R. Bloomberg 0.44%, 109 votes

Pete Buttigieg 0.83%, 207 votes

John K. Delaney 0.08%, 20 vote

Tulsi Gabbard 0.361%, 90 votes

Amy Klobuchar 0.31%, 77 votes

Deval Patrick 0.08%, 19 votes

Bernie Sanders 13.35%, 3,331 votes

Tom Steyer 0.02%, 5 votes

Elizabeth Warren 2.32%, 578 votes

Andrew Yang 1.11%, 277 votes

U.S. SENATE

REP - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 0%

David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 16,894 votes

DEM - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sarah Riggs Amico 12.19%, 3,239 votes

Marckeith DeJesus 4.82%, 1,280 votes

James Knox 2.61%, 694 votes

Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.48%, 658 votes

Jon Ossoff 56.15%, 14,921 votes

Maya Dillard Smith 9.92%, 2,635 votes

Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.84%, 3,146 votes

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

REP - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.06%, 279 votes

Karen Handel 66.96%, 4,604 votes

Blake Harbin 4.71%, 324votes

Joe Profit 22.18%, 1,525 votes

Paulette Smith 2.09%, 144 votes

DEM - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 6,134 votes

REP - US Houe Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 8,680 votes

DEM - US House Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

Dana Barrett 100%, 12,754 votes

REP - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 0%

Caesar Gonzales 36.10%, 492 votes

Becky E. Hites 63.90%, 871 votes

DEM - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Owens 17.99%, 1,034 votes

Jannquell Peters 8.52%, 490 votes

David Scott (I) 41.57%, 2,390 votes

Keisha Sean Waites 31.92%, 1,835 votes

STATE OFFICES

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 16,275 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Robert G. Bryant 100%, 20,960 votes

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 16,127 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Daniel Blackman 72.96%, 17,549 votes

John Noel 27.04%, 6,505 votes

STATE SENATE

REP - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0% 

Harrison Lance 100%, 939 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 3,900 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 0%

Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 689 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 0%

Travis Johnson 100%, 766 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 6,209 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 0%

Christine Triebsch 100%, 5,424 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 33

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Rhett (I) 100%, 4,893 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 6,173 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Vanessa Parker 88.08%, 5,995 votes

Turner Rentz III 11.92%, 811 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 0%

Devin Barrington-Ward 9.81%, 179 votes

Michael Carson 8.72%, 159 votes

Tania Robinson 37.39%, 682votes

Horacena Tate (I) 44.08%, 804 votes

STATE HOUSE

REP - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 0%

Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 1,606 votes

DEM - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 0%

Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 1,443 votes

REP - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 0%

Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 1,501 votes

DEM - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lisa Campbell 50.56%, 1,300 votes

Kyle Rinaudo 22.60%, 581 votes

Elizabeth Webster 26.84%, 690 votes

REP - State House Dist 36 

Precincts Reporting 0%

Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 2,949 votes

DEM - State House Dist 36

Precincts Reporting 0%

James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,261 votes

REP - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Rose Wing 100%, 1,498 votes

DEM - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,297 votes

DEM - State House Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Wilkerson (I) 100%, 1,860 votes

REP - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jim Hickey 100%, 77 votes

DEM - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 0%

Terry Alexis Cummings 30.92%, 389 votes

Erica Thomas (I) 69.08%, 869 votes

REP - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 0%

Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 916 votes

DEM - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 0%

Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 2,102 votes

REP - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 0%

Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 353 votes

DEM - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Smith (I) 100%, 1,327 votes

DEM - State House Dist 42

Precincts Reporting 0%

Teri Anulewicz (I) 50.81%, 1,099 votes

Asher Nuckolls 49.19%, 1,064 votes

REP - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 1,365 votes

DEM - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 0%

Luisa Wakeman 100%, 1,478 votes

REP - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 0%

Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 1,517 votes

DEM - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 05

Connie DiCicco 100%, 1,593 votes

REP - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 0%

Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 1,861 votes

DEM - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 1,418 votes

REP - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Carson (I) 100%, 1,769 votes

DEM - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 0%

Caroline L. Holko 51.27%, 646 votes

Shirley Ritchie 48.73%, 614 votes

DEM - State House Dist 53

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sheila Jones (I) 100%, 308 votes

DEM - State House Dist 61

Precincts Reporting 0%

Roger Bruce (I) 100%, 71 votes

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court - Bethel

Precincts Reporting 0%

Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 58.47%, 24,614 votes

Charlie Bethel (I) 41.53%, 17,484 votes

Supreme Court - Warren

Precincts Reporting 0%

Hal Moroz 26.70%, 11,190 votes

Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 73.30%, 30,714 votes

COURT OF APPEALS

Court of Appeals - Brown

Precincts Reporting 0%

Trenton "Trent" Brown III (I) 100%, 39,124 votes

Court of Appeals - Coomer

Precincts Reporting 0%

Christian Coomer (I) 100%, 38,679 votes

Court of Appeals - Doyle

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sara Doyle (I) 100%, 39,157 votes

Court of Appeals - Gobeil

Precincts Reporting 0%

Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I) 100%, 38,755 votes

Court of Appeals - Markle

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Todd Markle (I) 100%, 38,474 votes

Court of Appeals - McMillian

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carla McMillian (I) 100%, 38,856 votes

SUPERIOR COURT

Superior Court - Cobb - Childs

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kimberly Childs (I) 100%, 39,016 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Staley

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mary E. Staley (I) 100%, 38,704 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Poole

Precincts Reporting 0%

Greg Poole (I) 100%, 38,280 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Robert Greco 30.58%, 11,779 votes

Jason Marbutt 33.76%, 13,001 votes

Gregory "Greg" Shenton 35.66%, 13,735 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kellie Hill 60.47%, 24,261 votes

Daniele C. Johnson 39.53%, 15,857 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Green

Precincts Reporting 0%

Angela Brown 61.10%, 25,962 votes

Reuben Green (I) 38.90%, 16,529 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Kell

Precincts Reporting 0%

Tain Kell (I) 100%, 38,289 votes

PARTY QUESTIONS

REP Party Question 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 79.88%, 13,986 votes

NO 20.12%, 3,511 votes

REP Party Question 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 49.84%, 8,676 votes

NO 50.16%, 8,730 votes

REP Party Question 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 71.03%, 12,394 votes

NO 28.97%, 5,055 votes

DEM Party Question 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 94.85%, 25,419 votes

NO 5.15%, 1,381 votes

DEM Party Question 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 97.84%, 26,269 votes

NO 2.16%,  579 votes

DEM Party Question 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 96.86%, 26,032 votes

NO 3.14%, 845 votes

DEM Party Question 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 91.23%, 24,113 votes

NO 8.77%, 2,319 votes

DEM Party Question 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 89.56%, 23,901 votes

NO 10.44%, 2,785 votes

DEM Party Question 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 94.58%, 25,358 votes

NO 5.42%, 1,453 votes

COUNTY CONTEST

REP - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.16%, 14,388 votes

Sondra Rowan 12.84%, 2,119 votes

DEM - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Nick Simpson 23.50%, 5,610 votes

Nancy Syrop 30.95%, 7,387 votes

Connie Taylor 45.55%, 10,873 votes

REP - Clerk of State Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Angie T. Davis (I) 100%, 16,129 votes

REP - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 0%

Neil Warren (I) 100%, 16,359 votes

DEM - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 0%

Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.48%, 6,974 votes

James Herndon 25.85%, 6,330 votes

Craig D. Owens 45.68%, 11,187 votes

REP - Tax Commissioner

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carla Jackson (I) 100%, 16,282 votes

REP - Surveyor

Precincts Reporting 0%

Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.70%, 13,223 votes

Matt Wellborn 18.30%, 2,962 votes

REP - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mike Boyce (I) 67.23%, 11,267 votes

Ricci Mason 7.82%, 1,311 votes

Larry Savage 24.95%, 4,812 votes

DEM - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lisa Cupid 100%, 22,887 votes

REP - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Fitz Johnson 44.11%, 1,899 votes

Kevin R. Nicholas 27.22%, 1,172 votes

Andy Smith 28.66%, 1,234 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jerica Richardson 100%, 6,322 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Monica Evette Delancy 15.29%, 783 votes

Shelia Edwards 26.21%, 1,342 votes

Elliott Hennington 4.18%, 214 votes

Jonathan J. Hunt 5.55%, 284 votes

Edwin Mendez 14.16%, 725 votes

Angelia Pressley 10.47%, 536 votes

Monique Sheffield 24.16%, 1,237 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 3,061 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Vickie H.W. Benson 69.40%, 2,472 votes

Lynn Lafferty 30.60%, 1,090 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

Leroy Tre Hutchins 100%, 1,958 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Banks (I) 56.46%, 1,832 votes

Matt Harper 19.94%, 647 votes

Shelley O'Malley 23.61%, 766 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

Tammy Andress 40.44%, 1,138 votes

Julia Hurtado 59.56%, 1,676 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 3,013 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 3,676 votes

REP Party Question 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 92.66%, 16,154 voters

NO 7.34%, 1,279 votes

DEM Party Question 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 63.56%, 16,751 votes

NO 36.44%, 9,603 votes

DEM Party Question 8

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 84.17%, 22,506 votes

NO 15.83%, 4,232 votes

DEM Party Question 9

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 96.48%, 25,929 votes

NO 3.52%, 947 votes

DEM Party Question 10

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 87.82%, 22,938 votes

NO 12.18%, 3,180 votes

DEM Party Question 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 98.35%, 26,294 votes

NO 1.65%, 440votes

DEM Party Question 12

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 93.71%, 24,928 votes

NO 6.29%, 1,674 votes

State Court Judge Post 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Allison Barnes Salter (I) 100%, 38,553 votes

State Court Judge Post 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Maria B. Golick (I) 100%, 38,494 votes

State Court Judge Post 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Morgan (I) 100%, 38,222 votes

State Court Judge Post 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jane P. Manning (I) 100%, 38,178 votes

State Court Judge Post 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Joseph B. Atkins 14.20%, 5,665 votes

Trina Griffiths 26.78%, 10,688 votes

Scott Halperin 12.03%, 4,800 votes

Mazi Mazloom 13.59%, 5,421 votes

Diana M. Simmons 21.67%, 8,649 votes

David R. Willingham 11.73%, 4,681 votes

State Court Judge Post 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carl W. Bowers (I) 100%, 38,006 votes

State Court Judge Div II Post 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Marsha Lake (I) 100%, 38,358 votes

State Court Judge Div II Post 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

Eric Brewton (I) 100%, 38,023 votes

Probate Judge

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kelli L. Wolk (I) 100%, 38,480 votes

Chief Magistrate

Precincts Reporting 0%

Brendan F. Murphy (I) 100%, 38,300 votes

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.