PRESIDENT
REP - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 0%
Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 16,232 votes
DEM - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Bennet 0.25%, 62 votes
Joseph R. Biden 80.86%, 20,168 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 0.44%, 109 votes
Pete Buttigieg 0.83%, 207 votes
John K. Delaney 0.08%, 20 vote
Tulsi Gabbard 0.361%, 90 votes
Amy Klobuchar 0.31%, 77 votes
Deval Patrick 0.08%, 19 votes
Bernie Sanders 13.35%, 3,331 votes
Tom Steyer 0.02%, 5 votes
Elizabeth Warren 2.32%, 578 votes
Andrew Yang 1.11%, 277 votes
U.S. SENATE
REP - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 0%
David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 16,894 votes
DEM - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sarah Riggs Amico 12.19%, 3,239 votes
Marckeith DeJesus 4.82%, 1,280 votes
James Knox 2.61%, 694 votes
Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.48%, 658 votes
Jon Ossoff 56.15%, 14,921 votes
Maya Dillard Smith 9.92%, 2,635 votes
Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.84%, 3,146 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
REP - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.06%, 279 votes
Karen Handel 66.96%, 4,604 votes
Blake Harbin 4.71%, 324votes
Joe Profit 22.18%, 1,525 votes
Paulette Smith 2.09%, 144 votes
DEM - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 6,134 votes
REP - US Houe Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 8,680 votes
DEM - US House Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
Dana Barrett 100%, 12,754 votes
REP - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 0%
Caesar Gonzales 36.10%, 492 votes
Becky E. Hites 63.90%, 871 votes
DEM - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Owens 17.99%, 1,034 votes
Jannquell Peters 8.52%, 490 votes
David Scott (I) 41.57%, 2,390 votes
Keisha Sean Waites 31.92%, 1,835 votes
STATE OFFICES
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 16,275 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Robert G. Bryant 100%, 20,960 votes
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 16,127 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Daniel Blackman 72.96%, 17,549 votes
John Noel 27.04%, 6,505 votes
STATE SENATE
REP - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Harrison Lance 100%, 939 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 3,900 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 0%
Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 689 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 0%
Travis Johnson 100%, 766 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 6,209 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 0%
Christine Triebsch 100%, 5,424 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 33
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Rhett (I) 100%, 4,893 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 6,173 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Vanessa Parker 88.08%, 5,995 votes
Turner Rentz III 11.92%, 811 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 0%
Devin Barrington-Ward 9.81%, 179 votes
Michael Carson 8.72%, 159 votes
Tania Robinson 37.39%, 682votes
Horacena Tate (I) 44.08%, 804 votes
STATE HOUSE
REP - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 0%
Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 1,606 votes
DEM - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 0%
Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 1,443 votes
REP - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 0%
Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 1,501 votes
DEM - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lisa Campbell 50.56%, 1,300 votes
Kyle Rinaudo 22.60%, 581 votes
Elizabeth Webster 26.84%, 690 votes
REP - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 0%
Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 2,949 votes
DEM - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 0%
James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,261 votes
REP - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Rose Wing 100%, 1,498 votes
DEM - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,297 votes
DEM - State House Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Wilkerson (I) 100%, 1,860 votes
REP - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jim Hickey 100%, 77 votes
DEM - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 0%
Terry Alexis Cummings 30.92%, 389 votes
Erica Thomas (I) 69.08%, 869 votes
REP - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 0%
Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 916 votes
DEM - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 0%
Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 2,102 votes
REP - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 0%
Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 353 votes
DEM - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Smith (I) 100%, 1,327 votes
DEM - State House Dist 42
Precincts Reporting 0%
Teri Anulewicz (I) 50.81%, 1,099 votes
Asher Nuckolls 49.19%, 1,064 votes
REP - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 1,365 votes
DEM - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 0%
Luisa Wakeman 100%, 1,478 votes
REP - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 0%
Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 1,517 votes
DEM - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 05
Connie DiCicco 100%, 1,593 votes
REP - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 0%
Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 1,861 votes
DEM - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 1,418 votes
REP - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Carson (I) 100%, 1,769 votes
DEM - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 0%
Caroline L. Holko 51.27%, 646 votes
Shirley Ritchie 48.73%, 614 votes
DEM - State House Dist 53
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sheila Jones (I) 100%, 308 votes
DEM - State House Dist 61
Precincts Reporting 0%
Roger Bruce (I) 100%, 71 votes
SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court - Bethel
Precincts Reporting 0%
Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 58.47%, 24,614 votes
Charlie Bethel (I) 41.53%, 17,484 votes
Supreme Court - Warren
Precincts Reporting 0%
Hal Moroz 26.70%, 11,190 votes
Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 73.30%, 30,714 votes
COURT OF APPEALS
Court of Appeals - Brown
Precincts Reporting 0%
Trenton "Trent" Brown III (I) 100%, 39,124 votes
Court of Appeals - Coomer
Precincts Reporting 0%
Christian Coomer (I) 100%, 38,679 votes
Court of Appeals - Doyle
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sara Doyle (I) 100%, 39,157 votes
Court of Appeals - Gobeil
Precincts Reporting 0%
Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I) 100%, 38,755 votes
Court of Appeals - Markle
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Todd Markle (I) 100%, 38,474 votes
Court of Appeals - McMillian
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carla McMillian (I) 100%, 38,856 votes
SUPERIOR COURT
Superior Court - Cobb - Childs
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kimberly Childs (I) 100%, 39,016 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Staley
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mary E. Staley (I) 100%, 38,704 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Poole
Precincts Reporting 0%
Greg Poole (I) 100%, 38,280 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Robert Greco 30.58%, 11,779 votes
Jason Marbutt 33.76%, 13,001 votes
Gregory "Greg" Shenton 35.66%, 13,735 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kellie Hill 60.47%, 24,261 votes
Daniele C. Johnson 39.53%, 15,857 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Green
Precincts Reporting 0%
Angela Brown 61.10%, 25,962 votes
Reuben Green (I) 38.90%, 16,529 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Kell
Precincts Reporting 0%
Tain Kell (I) 100%, 38,289 votes
PARTY QUESTIONS
REP Party Question 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 79.88%, 13,986 votes
NO 20.12%, 3,511 votes
REP Party Question 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 49.84%, 8,676 votes
NO 50.16%, 8,730 votes
REP Party Question 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 71.03%, 12,394 votes
NO 28.97%, 5,055 votes
DEM Party Question 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 94.85%, 25,419 votes
NO 5.15%, 1,381 votes
DEM Party Question 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 97.84%, 26,269 votes
NO 2.16%, 579 votes
DEM Party Question 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 96.86%, 26,032 votes
NO 3.14%, 845 votes
DEM Party Question 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 91.23%, 24,113 votes
NO 8.77%, 2,319 votes
DEM Party Question 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 89.56%, 23,901 votes
NO 10.44%, 2,785 votes
DEM Party Question 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 94.58%, 25,358 votes
NO 5.42%, 1,453 votes
COUNTY CONTEST
REP - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.16%, 14,388 votes
Sondra Rowan 12.84%, 2,119 votes
DEM - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Nick Simpson 23.50%, 5,610 votes
Nancy Syrop 30.95%, 7,387 votes
Connie Taylor 45.55%, 10,873 votes
REP - Clerk of State Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Angie T. Davis (I) 100%, 16,129 votes
REP - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 0%
Neil Warren (I) 100%, 16,359 votes
DEM - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 0%
Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.48%, 6,974 votes
James Herndon 25.85%, 6,330 votes
Craig D. Owens 45.68%, 11,187 votes
REP - Tax Commissioner
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carla Jackson (I) 100%, 16,282 votes
REP - Surveyor
Precincts Reporting 0%
Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.70%, 13,223 votes
Matt Wellborn 18.30%, 2,962 votes
REP - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mike Boyce (I) 67.23%, 11,267 votes
Ricci Mason 7.82%, 1,311 votes
Larry Savage 24.95%, 4,812 votes
DEM - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lisa Cupid 100%, 22,887 votes
REP - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Fitz Johnson 44.11%, 1,899 votes
Kevin R. Nicholas 27.22%, 1,172 votes
Andy Smith 28.66%, 1,234 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jerica Richardson 100%, 6,322 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Monica Evette Delancy 15.29%, 783 votes
Shelia Edwards 26.21%, 1,342 votes
Elliott Hennington 4.18%, 214 votes
Jonathan J. Hunt 5.55%, 284 votes
Edwin Mendez 14.16%, 725 votes
Angelia Pressley 10.47%, 536 votes
Monique Sheffield 24.16%, 1,237 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 3,061 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Vickie H.W. Benson 69.40%, 2,472 votes
Lynn Lafferty 30.60%, 1,090 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
Leroy Tre Hutchins 100%, 1,958 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Banks (I) 56.46%, 1,832 votes
Matt Harper 19.94%, 647 votes
Shelley O'Malley 23.61%, 766 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
Tammy Andress 40.44%, 1,138 votes
Julia Hurtado 59.56%, 1,676 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 3,013 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 3,676 votes
REP Party Question 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 92.66%, 16,154 voters
NO 7.34%, 1,279 votes
DEM Party Question 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 63.56%, 16,751 votes
NO 36.44%, 9,603 votes
DEM Party Question 8
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 84.17%, 22,506 votes
NO 15.83%, 4,232 votes
DEM Party Question 9
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 96.48%, 25,929 votes
NO 3.52%, 947 votes
DEM Party Question 10
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 87.82%, 22,938 votes
NO 12.18%, 3,180 votes
DEM Party Question 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 98.35%, 26,294 votes
NO 1.65%, 440votes
DEM Party Question 12
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 93.71%, 24,928 votes
NO 6.29%, 1,674 votes
State Court Judge Post 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Allison Barnes Salter (I) 100%, 38,553 votes
State Court Judge Post 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Maria B. Golick (I) 100%, 38,494 votes
State Court Judge Post 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Morgan (I) 100%, 38,222 votes
State Court Judge Post 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jane P. Manning (I) 100%, 38,178 votes
State Court Judge Post 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Joseph B. Atkins 14.20%, 5,665 votes
Trina Griffiths 26.78%, 10,688 votes
Scott Halperin 12.03%, 4,800 votes
Mazi Mazloom 13.59%, 5,421 votes
Diana M. Simmons 21.67%, 8,649 votes
David R. Willingham 11.73%, 4,681 votes
State Court Judge Post 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carl W. Bowers (I) 100%, 38,006 votes
State Court Judge Div II Post 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Marsha Lake (I) 100%, 38,358 votes
State Court Judge Div II Post 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
Eric Brewton (I) 100%, 38,023 votes
Probate Judge
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kelli L. Wolk (I) 100%, 38,480 votes
Chief Magistrate
Precincts Reporting 0%
Brendan F. Murphy (I) 100%, 38,300 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.