PRESIDENT
REP - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 0%
Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 4,452 votes
DEM - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Bennet 0.18%, 13 votes
Joseph R. Biden 83.88%, 5,925 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 0.33%, 23 votes
Pete Buttigieg 0.72%, 51 votes
John K. Delaney 0.06%, 4 vote
Tulsi Gabbard 0.21%, 15 votes
Amy Klobuchar 0.23%, 16 votes
Deval Patrick 0.03%, 2 votes
Bernie Sanders 11.52%, 814 votes
Tom Steyer 0.01%, 1 votes
Elizabeth Warren 1.94%, 137 votes
Andrew Yang 0.89%, 63 votes
U.S. SENATE
REP - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 0%
David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 4,871 votes
DEM - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sarah Riggs Amico 11.17%, 914 votes
Marckeith DeJesus 4.41%, 361 votes
James Knox 2.31%, 189 votes
Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.21%, 181 votes
Jon Ossoff 59.00%, 4,826 votes
Maya Dillard Smith 9.50%, 777 votes
Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.38%, 931 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
REP - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 3.33%, 41 votes
Karen Handel 64.07%, 788 votes
Blake Harbin 5.77%, 71 votes
Joe Profit 24.55%, 302 votes
Paulette Smith 2.28%, 28 votes
DEM - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 1,381 votes
REP - US Houe Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 3,387 votes
DEM - US House Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
Dana Barrett 100%, 4,916 votes
REP - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 0%
Caesar Gonzales 28.35%, 74 votes
Becky E. Hites 71.65%, 187 votes
DEM - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Owens 16.45%, 198 votes
Jannquell Peters 8.64%, 104 votes
David Scott (I) 49.00%, 590 votes
Keisha Sean Waites 25.91%, 312 votes
STATE OFFICES
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 4,702 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Robert G. Bryant 100%, 6,471 votes
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 4,637 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 05
Daniel Blackman 72.59%, 5,397 votes
John Noel 27.41%, 2,038 votes
STATE SENATE
REP - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Harrison Lance 100%, 152 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 1,106 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 0%
Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 442 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 0%
Travis Johnson 100%, 439 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 1,048 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 0%
Christine Triebsch 100%, 1,061 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 33
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Rhett (I) 100%, 1,615 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 2,386 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Vanessa Parker 87.69%, 2,315 votes
Turner Rentz III 12.31%, 325 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 0%
Devin Barrington-Ward 9.65%, 39 votes
Michael Carson 8.42%, 34 votes
Tania Robinson 35.40%, 143 votes
Horacena Tate (I) 46.53%, 188 votes
STATE HOUSE
REP - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 0%
Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 655 votes
DEM - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 0%
Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 685 votes
REP - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 0%
Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 253 votes
DEM - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lisa Campbell 52.13%, 281 votes
Kyle Rinaudo 21.51%, 116 votes
Elizabeth Webster 26.35%, 142 votes
REP - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 0%
Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 1,454 votes
DEM - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 0%
James Francis Ryner 100%, 1,242 votes
REP - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Rose Wing 100%, 341 votes
DEM - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 576 votes
DEM - State House Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Wilkerson (I) 100%, 354 votes
REP - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jim Hickey 100%, 18 votes
DEM - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 0%
Terry Alexis Cummings 27.80%, 67 votes
Erica Thomas (I) 72.20%, 174 votes
REP - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 0%
Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 100 votes
DEM - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 0%
Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 418 votes
REP - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 0%
Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 128 votes
DEM - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 0%
Michael Smith (I) 100%, 441 votes
DEM - State House Dist 42
Precincts Reporting 0%
Teri Anulewicz (I) 53.90%, 408 votes
Asher Nuckolls 46.10%, 349 votes
REP - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 273 votes
DEM - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 0%
Luisa Wakeman 100%, 448 votes
REP - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 0%
Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 580 votes
DEM - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 05
Connie DiCicco 100%, 727 votes
REP - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 0%
Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 264 votes
DEM - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 232 votes
REP - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Carson (I) 100%, 401 votes
DEM - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 0%
Caroline L. Holko 53.82%, 162 votes
Shirley Ritchie 46.18%, 139 votes
DEM - State House Dist 53
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sheila Jones (I) 100%, 157 votes
DEM - State House Dist 61
Precincts Reporting 0%
Roger Bruce (I) 100%, 30 votes
SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court - Bethel
Precincts Reporting 0%
Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 59.19%, 7,384 votes
Charlie Bethel (I) 40.81%, 5.091 votes
Supreme Court - Warren
Precincts Reporting 0%
Hal Moroz 27.09%, 3,354 votes
Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 72.91%, 9.027 votes
COURT OF APPEALS
Court of Appeals - Brown
Precincts Reporting 0%
Trenton "Trent" Brown III (I) 100%, 11,494 votes
Court of Appeals - Coomer
Precincts Reporting 0%
Christian Coomer (I) 100%, 11,369 votes
Court of Appeals - Doyle
Precincts Reporting 0%
Sara Doyle (I) 100%, 11,511 votes
Court of Appeals - Gobeil
Precincts Reporting 0%
Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I) 100%, 11,396 votes
Court of Appeals - Markle
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Todd Markle (I) 100%, 11,312 votes
Court of Appeals - McMillian
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carla McMillian (I) 100%, 11,441 votes
SUPERIOR COURT
Superior Court - Cobb - Childs
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kimberly Childs (I) 100%, 11,485 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Staley
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mary E. Staley (I) 100%, 11,437 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Poole
Precincts Reporting 0%
Greg Poole (I) 100%, 11,297 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Robert Greco 30.22%, 3,459 votes
Jason Marbutt 33.25%, 3,806 votes
Gregory "Greg" Shenton 36.53%, 4,181 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kellie Hill 59.70%, 7,135 votes
Daniele C. Johnson 40.30%, 4,816 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Green
Precincts Reporting 0%
Angela Brown 61.91%, 7,813 votes
Reuben Green (I) 38.09%, 4,807 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Kell
Precincts Reporting 0%
Tain Kell (I) 100%, 11,275 votes
PARTY QUESTIONS
REP Party Question 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 78.73%, 3,954 votes
NO 21.27%, 1,068 votes
REP Party Question 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 52.31%, 2,623 votes
NO 47.69%, 2,391 votes
REP Party Question 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 73.33%, 3,690 votes
NO 26.67%, 1,342 votes
DEM Party Question 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 95.02%, 7,820 votes
NO 4.98%, 410 votes
DEM Party Question 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 98.01%, 8,089 votes
NO 1.99%, 164 votes
DEM Party Question 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 96.89%, 8,000 votes
NO 3.11%, 257 votes
DEM Party Question 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 92.05%, 7,496 votes
NO 7.95%, 647 votes
DEM Party Question 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 90.41%, 7,411 votes
NO 9.59%, 786 votes
DEM Party Question 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 95.21%, 7,840 votes
NO 4.79%, 394 votes
COUNTY CONTEST
REP - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Rebecca Keaton (I) 86.64%, 4,125 votes
Sondra Rowan 13.36%, 636 votes
DEM - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Nick Simpson 22.95%, 1,696 votes
Nancy Syrop 29.48%, 2,179 votes
Connie Taylor 47.57%, 3,516 votes
REP - Clerk of State Court
Precincts Reporting 0%
Angie T. Davis (I) 100%, 4,641 votes
REP - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 0%
Neil Warren (I) 100%, 4,702 votes
DEM - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 0%
Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.20%, 2,155 votes
James Herndon 23.66%, 1,808 votes
Craig D. Owens 48.14%, 3,678 votes
REP - Tax Commissioner
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carla Jackson (I) 100%, 4,694 votes
REP - Surveyor
Precincts Reporting 0%
Donald L. Perryman (I) 82.25%, 3,855 votes
Matt Wellborn 17.75%, 832 votes
REP - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 0%
Mike Boyce (I) 64.42%, 3,121 votes
Ricci Mason 8.03%, 389 votes
Larry Savage 27.55%, 1,335 votes
DEM - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lisa Cupid 100%, 7,032 votes
REP - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Fitz Johnson 37.17%, 339 votes
Kevin R. Nicholas 32.24%, 294 votes
Andy Smith 30.59%, 279 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jerica Richardson 100%, 1,559 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Monica Evette Delancy 15.45%, 186 votes
Shelia Edwards 22.92%, 276 votes
Elliott Hennington 4.98%, 60 votes
Jonathan J. Hunt 6.56%, 79 votes
Edwin Mendez 13.04%, 157 votes
Angelia Pressley 12.46%, 150 votes
Monique Sheffield 24.58%, 296 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 1,244 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Vickie H.W. Benson 71.54%, 978 votes
Lynn Lafferty 28.46%, 389 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
Leroy Tre Hutchins 100%, 428 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
David Banks (I) 54.81%, 353 votes
Matt Harper 20.34%, 131 votes
Shelley O'Malley 24.84%, 160 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
Tammy Andress 41.75%, 286 votes
Julia Hurtado 58.25%, 399 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 884 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 1,101 votes
REP Party Question 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 92.83%, 4,663 voters
NO 7.17%, 360 votes
DEM Party Question 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 63.62%, 5,168 votes
NO 36.38%, 2,955 votes
DEM Party Question 8
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 84.33%, 6.932 votes
NO 15.67%, 1,288 votes
DEM Party Question 9
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 96.94%, 8.002 votes
NO 3.06%, 253 votes
DEM Party Question 10
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 87.69%, 7.058 votes
NO 12.31%, 991 votes
DEM Party Question 11
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 98.49%, 8.092 votes
NO 1.51%, 124 votes
DEM Party Question 12
Precincts Reporting 0%
YES 94.06%, 7,681 votes
NO 5.94%, 485 votes
State Court Judge Post 1
Precincts Reporting 0%
Allison Barnes Salter (I) 100%, 11,380 votes
State Court Judge Post 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Maria B. Golick (I) 100%, 11,355 votes
State Court Judge Post 3
Precincts Reporting 0%
John Morgan (I) 100%, 11,264 votes
State Court Judge Post 4
Precincts Reporting 0%
Jane P. Manning (I) 100%, 11,253 votes
State Court Judge Post 6
Precincts Reporting 0%
Joseph B. Atkins 13.91%, 1,663 votes
Trina Griffiths 27.59%, 3,297 votes
Scott Halperin 10.87%, 1,299 votes
Mazi Mazloom 13.91%, 1,663 votes
Diana M. Simmons 21.78%, 2,603 votes
David R. Willingham 11.94%, 1,427 votes
State Court Judge Post 7
Precincts Reporting 0%
Carl W. Bowers (I) 100%, 11,180 votes
State Court Judge Div II Post 2
Precincts Reporting 0%
Marsha Lake (I) 100%, 11,315 votes
State Court Judge Div II Post 5
Precincts Reporting 0%
Eric Brewton (I) 100%, 11,188 votes
Probate Judge
Precincts Reporting 0%
Kelli L. Wolk (I) 100%, 11,325 votes
Chief Magistrate
Precincts Reporting 0%
Brendan F. Murphy (I) 100%, 11,298 votes
