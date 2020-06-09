PRESIDENT

REP - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 0%

Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 4,452 votes

DEM - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Bennet 0.18%, 13 votes

Joseph R. Biden 83.88%, 5,925 votes

Michael R. Bloomberg 0.33%, 23 votes

Pete Buttigieg 0.72%, 51 votes

John K. Delaney 0.06%, 4 vote

Tulsi Gabbard 0.21%, 15 votes

Amy Klobuchar 0.23%, 16 votes

Deval Patrick 0.03%, 2 votes

Bernie Sanders 11.52%, 814 votes

Tom Steyer 0.01%, 1 votes

Elizabeth Warren 1.94%, 137 votes

Andrew Yang 0.89%, 63 votes

U.S. SENATE

REP - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 0%

David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 4,871 votes

DEM - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sarah Riggs Amico 11.17%, 914 votes

Marckeith DeJesus 4.41%, 361 votes

James Knox 2.31%, 189 votes

Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.21%, 181 votes

Jon Ossoff 59.00%, 4,826 votes

Maya Dillard Smith 9.50%, 777 votes

Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.38%, 931 votes

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

REP - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 3.33%, 41 votes

Karen Handel 64.07%, 788 votes

Blake Harbin 5.77%, 71 votes

Joe Profit 24.55%, 302 votes

Paulette Smith 2.28%, 28 votes

DEM - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 1,381 votes

REP - US Houe Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 3,387 votes

DEM - US House Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

Dana Barrett 100%, 4,916 votes

REP - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 0%

Caesar Gonzales 28.35%, 74 votes

Becky E. Hites 71.65%, 187 votes

DEM - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Owens 16.45%, 198 votes

Jannquell Peters 8.64%, 104 votes

David Scott (I) 49.00%, 590 votes

Keisha Sean Waites 25.91%, 312 votes

STATE OFFICES

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 4,702 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Robert G. Bryant 100%, 6,471 votes

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 4,637 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 05

Daniel Blackman 72.59%, 5,397 votes

John Noel 27.41%, 2,038 votes

STATE SENATE

REP - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0% 

Harrison Lance 100%, 152 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 1,106 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 0%

Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 442 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 0%

Travis Johnson 100%, 439 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 1,048 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 0%

Christine Triebsch 100%, 1,061 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 33

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Rhett (I) 100%, 1,615 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 2,386 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Vanessa Parker 87.69%, 2,315 votes

Turner Rentz III 12.31%, 325 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 0%

Devin Barrington-Ward 9.65%, 39 votes

Michael Carson 8.42%, 34 votes

Tania Robinson 35.40%, 143 votes

Horacena Tate (I) 46.53%, 188 votes

STATE HOUSE

REP - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 0%

Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 655 votes

DEM - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 0%

Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 685 votes

REP - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 0%

Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 253 votes

DEM - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lisa Campbell 52.13%, 281 votes

Kyle Rinaudo 21.51%, 116 votes

Elizabeth Webster 26.35%, 142 votes

REP - State House Dist 36

Precincts Reporting 0%

Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 1,454 votes

DEM - State House Dist 36

Precincts Reporting 0%

James Francis Ryner 100%, 1,242 votes

REP - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Rose Wing 100%, 341 votes

DEM - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 576 votes

DEM - State House Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Wilkerson (I) 100%, 354 votes

REP - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jim Hickey 100%, 18 votes

DEM - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 0%

Terry Alexis Cummings 27.80%, 67 votes

Erica Thomas (I) 72.20%, 174 votes

REP - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 0%

Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 100 votes

DEM - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 0%

Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 418 votes

REP - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 0%

Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 128 votes

DEM - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 0%

Michael Smith (I) 100%, 441 votes

DEM - State House Dist 42

Precincts Reporting 0%

Teri Anulewicz (I) 53.90%, 408 votes

Asher Nuckolls 46.10%, 349 votes

REP - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 273 votes

DEM - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 0%

Luisa Wakeman 100%, 448 votes

REP - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 0%

Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 580 votes

DEM - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 05

Connie DiCicco 100%, 727 votes

REP - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 0%

Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 264 votes

DEM - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 232 votes

REP - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Carson (I) 100%, 401 votes

DEM - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 0%

Caroline L. Holko 53.82%, 162 votes

Shirley Ritchie 46.18%, 139 votes

DEM - State House Dist 53

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sheila Jones (I) 100%, 157 votes

DEM - State House Dist 61

Precincts Reporting 0%

Roger Bruce (I) 100%, 30 votes

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court - Bethel

Precincts Reporting 0%

Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 59.19%, 7,384 votes

Charlie Bethel (I) 40.81%, 5.091 votes

Supreme Court - Warren

Precincts Reporting 0%

Hal Moroz 27.09%, 3,354 votes

Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 72.91%, 9.027 votes

COURT OF APPEALS

Court of Appeals - Brown

Precincts Reporting 0%

Trenton "Trent" Brown III (I) 100%, 11,494 votes

Court of Appeals - Coomer

Precincts Reporting 0%

Christian Coomer (I) 100%, 11,369 votes

Court of Appeals - Doyle

Precincts Reporting 0%

Sara Doyle (I) 100%, 11,511 votes

Court of Appeals - Gobeil

Precincts Reporting 0%

Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I) 100%, 11,396 votes

Court of Appeals - Markle

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Todd Markle (I) 100%, 11,312 votes

Court of Appeals - McMillian

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carla McMillian (I) 100%, 11,441 votes

SUPERIOR COURT

Superior Court - Cobb - Childs

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kimberly Childs (I) 100%, 11,485 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Staley

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mary E. Staley (I) 100%, 11,437 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Poole

Precincts Reporting 0%

Greg Poole (I) 100%, 11,297 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Robert Greco 30.22%, 3,459 votes

Jason Marbutt 33.25%, 3,806 votes

Gregory "Greg" Shenton 36.53%, 4,181 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kellie Hill 59.70%, 7,135 votes

Daniele C. Johnson 40.30%, 4,816 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Green

Precincts Reporting 0%

Angela Brown 61.91%, 7,813 votes

Reuben Green (I) 38.09%, 4,807 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Kell

Precincts Reporting 0%

Tain Kell (I) 100%, 11,275 votes

PARTY QUESTIONS

REP Party Question 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 78.73%, 3,954 votes

NO 21.27%, 1,068 votes

REP Party Question 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 52.31%, 2,623 votes

NO 47.69%, 2,391 votes

REP Party Question 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 73.33%, 3,690 votes

NO 26.67%, 1,342 votes

DEM Party Question 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 95.02%, 7,820 votes

NO 4.98%, 410 votes

DEM Party Question 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 98.01%, 8,089 votes

NO 1.99%, 164 votes

DEM Party Question 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 96.89%, 8,000 votes

NO 3.11%, 257 votes

DEM Party Question 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 92.05%, 7,496 votes

NO 7.95%, 647 votes

DEM Party Question 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 90.41%, 7,411 votes

NO 9.59%, 786 votes

DEM Party Question 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 95.21%, 7,840 votes

NO 4.79%, 394 votes

COUNTY CONTEST

REP - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Rebecca Keaton (I) 86.64%, 4,125 votes

Sondra Rowan 13.36%, 636 votes

DEM - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Nick Simpson 22.95%, 1,696 votes

Nancy Syrop 29.48%, 2,179 votes

Connie Taylor 47.57%, 3,516 votes

REP - Clerk of State Court

Precincts Reporting 0%

Angie T. Davis (I) 100%, 4,641 votes

REP - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 0%

Neil Warren (I) 100%, 4,702 votes

DEM - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 0%

Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.20%, 2,155 votes

James Herndon 23.66%, 1,808 votes

Craig D. Owens 48.14%, 3,678 votes

REP - Tax Commissioner

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carla Jackson (I) 100%, 4,694 votes

REP - Surveyor

Precincts Reporting 0%

Donald L. Perryman (I) 82.25%, 3,855 votes

Matt Wellborn 17.75%, 832 votes

REP - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 0%

Mike Boyce (I) 64.42%, 3,121 votes

Ricci Mason 8.03%, 389 votes

Larry Savage 27.55%, 1,335 votes

DEM - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lisa Cupid 100%, 7,032 votes

REP - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Fitz Johnson 37.17%, 339 votes

Kevin R. Nicholas 32.24%, 294 votes

Andy Smith 30.59%, 279 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jerica Richardson 100%, 1,559 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Monica Evette Delancy 15.45%, 186 votes

Shelia Edwards 22.92%, 276 votes

Elliott Hennington 4.98%, 60 votes

Jonathan J. Hunt 6.56%, 79 votes

Edwin Mendez 13.04%, 157 votes

Angelia Pressley 12.46%, 150 votes

Monique Sheffield 24.58%, 296 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 1,244 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Vickie H.W. Benson 71.54%, 978 votes

Lynn Lafferty 28.46%, 389 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

Leroy Tre Hutchins 100%, 428 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

David Banks (I) 54.81%, 353 votes

Matt Harper 20.34%, 131 votes

Shelley O'Malley 24.84%, 160 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

Tammy Andress 41.75%, 286 votes

Julia Hurtado 58.25%, 399 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 884 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 1,101 votes

REP Party Question 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 92.83%, 4,663 voters

NO 7.17%, 360 votes

DEM Party Question 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 63.62%, 5,168 votes

NO 36.38%, 2,955 votes

DEM Party Question 8

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 84.33%, 6.932 votes

NO 15.67%, 1,288 votes

DEM Party Question 9

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 96.94%, 8.002 votes

NO 3.06%, 253 votes

DEM Party Question 10

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 87.69%, 7.058 votes

NO 12.31%, 991 votes

DEM Party Question 11

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 98.49%, 8.092 votes

NO 1.51%, 124 votes

DEM Party Question 12

Precincts Reporting 0%

YES 94.06%, 7,681 votes

NO 5.94%, 485 votes

State Court Judge Post 1

Precincts Reporting 0%

Allison Barnes Salter (I) 100%, 11,380 votes

State Court Judge Post 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Maria B. Golick (I) 100%, 11,355 votes

State Court Judge Post 3

Precincts Reporting 0%

John Morgan (I) 100%, 11,264 votes

State Court Judge Post 4

Precincts Reporting 0%

Jane P. Manning (I) 100%, 11,253 votes

State Court Judge Post 6

Precincts Reporting 0%

Joseph B. Atkins 13.91%, 1,663 votes

Trina Griffiths 27.59%, 3,297 votes

Scott Halperin 10.87%, 1,299 votes

Mazi Mazloom 13.91%, 1,663 votes

Diana M. Simmons 21.78%, 2,603 votes

David R. Willingham 11.94%, 1,427 votes

State Court Judge Post 7

Precincts Reporting 0%

Carl W. Bowers (I) 100%, 11,180 votes

State Court Judge Div II Post 2

Precincts Reporting 0%

Marsha Lake (I) 100%, 11,315 votes

State Court Judge Div II Post 5

Precincts Reporting 0%

Eric Brewton (I) 100%, 11,188 votes

Probate Judge

Precincts Reporting 0%

Kelli L. Wolk (I) 100%, 11,325 votes

Chief Magistrate

Precincts Reporting 0%

Brendan F. Murphy (I) 100%, 11,298 votes

