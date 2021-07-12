The special election for Georgia House District 34 will be decided in a Tuesday runoff that pits Democrat Priscilla Smith against Republican Devan Seabaugh.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The district contains parts of Marietta and Kennesaw. To find out if you live in the district and to find your polling place, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The first round of voting was held in June in a "jungle primary," where candidates from all parties ran against each other on a single ballot. The top two vote-getters, Seabaugh (47%) and Smith (25%) advanced to the runoff, since no candidate won a majority of votes.
Early voting for the runoff saw higher turnout than early voting for the first round of voting. A total of 3,335 people cast ballots in two weeks of early voting, compared to about 2,800 that voted early in June.
The district has about 42,000 registered voters, so about 8% of voters have voted already. About 30,000 people voted in the district in November 2020, when Reeves won reelection over Smith with 56% of votes.
About 7,000 votes were cast in the first round of voting, a turnout of about 16.6%. Special elections typically see low turnout.
The seat was vacated this spring when Reeves, a Republican, resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.
Smith will be hosting an election night party at El Taco Azteca Bar and Grill in Kennesaw at 7 p.m. Seabaugh will be hosting a party at Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw.
