An 85-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing an intersection by Kennesaw State University Wednesday morning, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, 85-year-old Kap Suh of Kennesaw was walking across Chastain Road at Kennesaw State University Road.
At the same time, a 2013 white Chevrolet box truck heading westbound on Chastain Road was stopped at a traffic light.
When the traffic light cycled to green, "the Chevrolet struck Suh and knocked him into the intersection," according to a Cobb police news release.
Suh was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.