An 84-year-old man from Marietta was recently released from the hospital, more than a month after he was seriously injured in a multi-car wreck on Whitlock Avenue, police say.
When Marietta Police first reported the Aug. 23 wreck, Marietta's Max Lorenz had been taken to the hospital with "potentially life threatening injuries," according to a news release.
That morning, Lorenz was driving east on Whitlock, near its intersection with Dallas Circle, when 41-year-old Lamar Barker of Austell, who was driving west, crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass another driver, according to police. Barker's and Lorenz's cars collided, with Lorenz's Toyota Avalon losing control and colliding with another car.
Baker is charged with several misdemeanor charges: speeding, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving and racing.
