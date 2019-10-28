A 17-year-old Powder Springs man is dead following a crash on Friday night, and another Powder Springs man faces criminal charges in relation to the incident, police say.
Derren Aguirre, 17, was ejected from the back passenger seat of a Lexus that collided with a BMW at the intersection of Hiram Lithia Springs Road and Sweetsprings Drive in Powder Springs just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
The driver of the Lexus, Robert Aguirre-Ortega, 52, of Powder Springs, sustained minor injuries in the crash, Melton said.
His front seat passenger, 46-year-old Carla Aguirre, of Powder Springs, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Melton did not know the relationship between the people in the Lexus.
The BMW driver, 44-year-old Percy Reynolds, of Powder Springs, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
The Lexus was going north on Hiram Lithia Springs Road and turned left at the intersection onto Sweetsprings Drive, investigators said.
The BMW was traveling south on Hiram Lithia Springs Road and struck the right rear of the Lexus as both vehicles went through the intersection, Melton said.
“The force of the collision tore most of the rear passenger compartment of the Lexus free from the rest of the vehicle,” she said. “The rear passenger of the Lexus was ejected from the vehicle.”
Reynolds is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and is likely to face further charges in relation to the crash, police said.
Investigators believe excessive speed and impairment are contributing factors in this collision, according to Melton.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
