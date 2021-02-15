Cobb police are investigating a shooting near Austell where they say a man shot and killed two people, including an eight-year-old.
Officer Shenise Barner, a spokesperson for Cobb County Police Department, said police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in a home on Peel Castle Lane. They found three males with gunshot wounds, who were all taken to a hospital.
Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ that one of the men shot an adult and a juvenile, who have since died. Delk said the shooter, Jermery Mathis, also shot himself.
The residents in the house who died were Dreyon Mathis, 31, and an eight-year-old boy, Delk said in a release. The suspected shooter, Jermery Mathis, is still hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
