Eight Cobb County polling locations will be open past 7 p.m. Tuesday night for the municipal elections after experiencing delays this morning.
"Elections officials say most of the delays were caused by minor technical issues that were quickly corrected," said county spokesman Ross Cavitt. "The exception was the McEachern 01 precinct that was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm in the building."
The locations were ordered to have extended hours by a Cobb Superior Court judge. The affected polling precincts are as follows:
Bryant 02 at Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, open until 7:30 p.m.
Dowell 01 at Dowell Elementary School, 2121 West Sandtown Road, Marietta, GA 30064, open until 7:25 p.m.
Marietta 5B at Turner Chapel Cathedral, 492 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, open until 7:20 p.m.
Oregon 01 at St Thomas Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, open until 7:18 p.m.
Oregon 03 at Fair Oaks Rec Center, 1465 Brandon Drive, Marietta, GA 30008, open until 7:15 p.m.
Hightower 01 at Shallowford Church, 3662 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062, open until 7:05 p.m.
Post Oak 01 at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 4495 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, open until 7:05 p.m.
McEachern 01 at Relentless Church, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, open until 7:10 p.m.
