St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Kennesaw announced there will be a Zoom presentation on March 2 at 7 p.m. offered by Hal Plummer, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
The presentation is titled, "Catholic Schools: Many Alternatives, No Substitutes." There are many different options for educating children today: public schools, private schools, charter schools, hybrid schools and homeschooling. Participants will hear why traditional Catholic schools provide a unique benefit to children in forming them to be both scholars and saints.
For the Zoom link, visit www.stcatherinercc.org/catholicschools.
