From left: Randi Leffew, a Hickory Hill Elementary third grade teacher, helps students Simeon Brown and Laura Lue wrap plastic silverware for MUST Ministries, an organization that helps homeless people, during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Hickory Hill Elementary third graders, staff and parents wrapped plastic utensils for MUST Ministries, an organization that helps homeless people, during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
From left: Randi Leffew, a Hickory Hill Elementary third grade teacher, helps students Simeon Brown and Laura Lue wrap plastic silverware for MUST Ministries, an organization that helps homeless people, during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergartener Xander Rogers colors a firefighter-themed thank you note for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergartener Natalie Chavez colors a firefighter-themed thank you note for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergartener Oliver Prince colors a firefighter-themed thank you note for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergarteners color firefighter-themed thank you notes and pack care packages for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergartener Brady Dukes packs a care package for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
Zach Edmondson
Hickory Hill Elementary kindergartener Jemma Lindley colored firefighter-themed thank you notes and packed care packages for local firefighters during the school's Day of Giving Thursday.
MARIETTA — Students at Hickory Hills Elementary School put down their books and pencils Thursday to learn about the value of empathy and helping others.
During the school's Day of Giving, students worked together on various community service projects that were based around showing gratitude to local first responders, lifting up those that are less fortunate and more.
Some of the projects included kindergarteners coloring thank you notes and assembling care packages for local firefighters; first graders recording a musical performance that will be presented to elderly residents at Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in Marietta; and fifth graders planting flowers for seniors at Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory, an assisted living facility in Marietta.
Principal Kristen Beaudin said she wants kids to learn that you can help people no matter how little, or how much, you have to give.
"I want kids to see that even when you don't have a lot to give, you can always give your time," she said. "That's what I tell my teachers here and that's what I want kids to learn through this: you can always make a difference."
The school's annual Day of Giving began five years ago, Beaudin said. Each grade level gets to choose a project that they want to work on, and they spend the day engaged in community service.
Kids need to learn about more than just academics, Randi Leffew, a third grade teacher at Hickory Hills, said, and the school's staff is proud to work at a school that embraces that notion.
"Academics isn't all that kids need," she said. "To be a good person, you need to develop empathy. Here at Hickory Hills, we give kids opportunities like today to learn about life outside of school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.