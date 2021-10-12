Internationally renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi will join the KSU Symphony Orchestra on stage on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Named the director of the Bailey School of Music on July 1, Castro-Balbi was first invited to perform at KSU in 2012 as a guest artist. This year, he worked closely with Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, conductor of the KSU Symphony Orchestra, and Harrison Long, interim dean of the College of the Arts, to take the stage once more.
Dr. Castro-Balbi will perform with the students in a program specifically tailored to engage with the community.
Repertoire for the performance includes Brahms/Schmeling—Two Hungarian Dances, Saint-Saëns—Cello Concerto No. 1, Dvorak—Symphony No. 8, and a world premiere performance of Soledad by Nico Gutiérrez.
With deep roots in Peru and known for his expertise in music by Latin American composers, Dr. Castro-Balbi helped arrange the first performance of Soledad by young Colombian-American composer Nico Gutiérrez.
Dr. Castro-Balbi has performed all over the world, from New York’s Alice Tully Hall and over a dozen times at Carnegie Hall, to the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center and at Tokyo’s Suntory Hall. His repertoire stretches from Osvaldo Golijov’s Azul and Arlington Jones’ Soul Unity Suite to Lutoslawski’s Cello Concerto. To date, he has presented 53 premiere performances, the world premiere recording of 19 works, and is the dedicatee of 19 compositions.
Dr. Castro-Balbi graduated from the Conservatoire National Supérieur at Lyon, Indiana University Bloomington, and the Yale School of Music, and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The Juilliard School.
Tickets for this event are $5-$10. For more information, visit MusicKSU.com.
