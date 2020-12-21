WorkSource Cobb BOSS Young Professionals program, a career pathway program targeted to young adults ages 16-24, honored GED graduates from its 2020 cohort on Dec. 18 via a virtual ceremony followed by a drive-through celebration.
Guest speakers including Mike Boyce, chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, and Lisa Cupid, chair-elect, sharing their inspirational wisdom and congratulations.
The graduation ceremony marked a turning point for the students who dropped out of the traditional education system.
All graduates will receive continued support from the BOSS program. In addition to education and career coaching, they are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in scholarships for continued education.
The program is offered to Cobb residents through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Participants must meet eligibility requirements in order to receive services.
For more information, call 770-528-4300 or emailing bossinfo@cobbworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.