Kennesaw State University has announced the winners of the Symposium of Student Scholars recently held on campus.
A total of 668 student researchers presented 438 projects across a variety of disciplines.
"This is the greatest number of students we've had participate in the symposium," said Amy Buddie, director of undergraduate research and professor of psychology. "We are so proud of all the research our undergraduate and graduate students presented."
The 2022 symposium award winners are:
Top Presentation, Undergraduate: Development of Aqueous Compatible Organic Semiconducting Polymers. Undergraduate student: Sarah Chang. Research mentor: Graham Collier. Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.
First Runner-Up, Undergraduate: "Change is Brewing": Women Finding Liberation in the Performative Rituals in Modern Paganism. Undergraduate student: Katie Nelson. Research mentor: Tom Fish. Department of Theatre and Performance Studies.
Second Runner-Up, Undergraduate: Analysis of Vertebrae Pathologies of Grave A650 Chryssi Island, Crete, Greece. Undergraduate student: Abbey E. Bartmess. Research mentor: Susan Smith. Department of Geography and Anthropology.
Top Presentation, Graduate: Finding Undervalued Pitch Metrics at Coors' Field Using a Random Forest Classifier. Graduate student: Andrew Plant. Research mentors: Joe DeMario and Bob Venderheyden. School of Data Science and Analytics.
First Runner-Up, Graduate: New Ant in the Big City: Known Natural History of Lasius cf. Emarginatus in its Native Range and Potential Impacts Of Recent U.S. Introduction. Graduate student: Samantha M. Kennett. Research mentor: Clint Penick. Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology.
Second Runner-Up, Graduate: Characterizing the Microbial Assemblages of Perimyotis Subflavus in Traditional and Non-Traditional Hibernacula and Screening Community Members for Antagonism with Pseudogymnoascus Destructans. Graduate student: Jordyn Upton. Undergraduate student: Jeremy Kaluza. Research mentors: Christopher Cornelison. Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology.
Students presented in-person and virtually at the symposium, a student conference hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Research. During the event, the Office of Undergraduate Research hosted a live blog featuring several projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.